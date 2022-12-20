At 2:34 a.m. PST, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake stuck Northern California, with at least two people injured and thousands without power. The quake was centered just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean, roughly 7.5 miles from Ferndale, California, in sparsely populated Humboldt County. Ferndale is about 20 miles southwest of Eureka and 280 miles northwest of the state capital of Sacramento.

Residents have been warned to prepare for aftershocks, but there is no tsunami threat, according to NOAA. More than three dozen aftershocks had been measured by the United States Geological Survey.

The California Governor’s office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is continuing to assess the damage. “Cal OES is coordinating with local and tribal governments to assess the impacts of the Earthquake and supporting with resources, mutual aid and damage assessment. State Agency response including Cal OES, Cal Fire, Cal Trans, Cal CGS, CHP in support of local efforts,” the agency said in an update on Twitter.

One of the roads damaged was near the Fernbridge, a bridge that crosses the Eel River. This bridge and road are a primary route for Ferndale residents to reach Eureka, Humboldt County’s largest city. The bridge was closed early Tuesday morning.

Shane Wilson, chief of the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department, told The New York Times on Tuesday morning that that two structure fires were reported, both causing minor damage. However, there was also “significant structure damage,” from the quake including houses separated from foundations, according to Wilson.

Ferndale is no stranger to earthquakes in recent years. In December 2021, a 6.2-magnitude tremor rocked the town, but proved that the state’s early warning system was working. Some residents received notice about 10 to 15 seconds before shaking began.

According to the the American Red Cross, Department of Homeland Security, and Earthquake Country Alliance, there are some things to do to stay safe after an earthquake has struck: