World’s largest steam locomotive returns to the rails for special holiday tour

For the first time since 2019, Union Pacific’s Living Legend No. 844 will be hitting the rails with Big Boy No. 4014. These historic locomotives will be together for a special holiday tour this November.

On November 21, the pair of steam locomotives will run during a fundraising tour from Greeley to Denver, Colorado. The trip will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with a donation from Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program. The steam duo will also be on display to the public at Denver’s Union Station. Santa Claus and his elves will even be in the terminal handing out limited-edition gifts. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.

Tickets for the holiday fundraising tour to take a ride in vintage passenger cars pulled by Big Boy and No. 844 go on sale to patrons of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum on October 16. The general public can purchase any remaining tickets on October 19. Families can still visit Denver’s Union Station to view the locomotives free of charge.

Nicknamed the “Living Legend,” No. 844 is a famed high-speed passenger locomotive. It was built in 1944 and the last steam locomotive built for Union Pacific. It hauled some of the company’s most recognizable passenger trains, including the Overland Limited, Los Angeles Limited, Portland Rose, and Challenger. No. 844 is also the last Class I North American steam locomotive and never permanently retired from service. Instead, it was reassigned to freight service in Nebraska from 1957 to 1959, when diesel locomotives took over passenger service duties. Unlike nearly every other steam locomotive of its era, No. 844 escaped the scrap yard in 1960 and Union Pacific retained it for special service.

No. 844 was not scrapped in 1960 like other steam locomotives of its class. Image: Union Pacific.

No. 844 will chug alongside a more famous locomotive, Big Boy No. 4014. Big Boy is currently the world’s largest operating steam locomotive and one of only eight remaining Big Boys in existence and the only one still in operation. These powerful locomotives were constructed during World War II to transport heavy equipment to support the war effort.

Earlier this year, Big Boy drew millions of spectators during a coast-to-coast journey celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday. The first leg began on March 29. Big Boy then traveled to several states including California, Utah, and New York.

Big Boy No. 4014: A Coast-to-Coast Journey

The steam locomotive celebrated the Fourth of July in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the Declaration of Independence was written in 1776. Thousands of train enthusiasts braved temperatures of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (with a real-feel of 112 degrees) to catch a glimpse of the 133-foot-long and 1.2-million-pound train.

