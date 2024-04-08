SHARE

Today was one for the history books as a total solar eclipse crossed North America. The sky first darkened in Mazatlán, Mexico on the country’s Pacific Coast. Torreón, Mexico saw the longest totality at 4 minutes and 28 seconds. It then entered the United States through Texas and traveled through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. It entered Canada via Southern Ontario, and continued through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. The eclipse left the continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 p.m. NDT. 

Here’s how the eclipse looked at various locations, from Mexico to Canada.

the moon covers the sun
The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP.
a partial sliver of the sun seen above the washington monument
The solar eclipse is seen above the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP
sliver of sun with clouds
A sliver of the sun is through the cloudsin Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
child's hand with the eclipse
A child observes the reflection of the eclipse in Guadalajara, Mexico. Photo by Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images
the moon covers the sun
A solar eclipse is seen through the clouds in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

And if you’re wondering what the eclipse looked like from space, NASA shared the view from the International Space Station.

If you can, consider recycling or donating any used eclipse glasses. Visit Astronomers Without Borders to learn more about how you can recycle your glasses. If you are located in the path of totality, many libraries will also offer convenient eclipse glasses recycling locations

Solar System
Space