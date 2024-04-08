Darkness, slivers of sunshine, and crescent shadows: The 2024 total solar eclipse put on quite a show. Down here on Earth, millions of people witnessed the fascinating sight of the moon passing in front of the sun. But a select few people had the chance to experience the eclipse from a different perspective: space.

The current residents of the International Space Station watched not only the actual eclipse, but what happened to Earth as the eclipse occurred. In a video shared by NASA, you can see the ominous shadow of the moon sliding over the surface of our planet.

“I can hardly imagine a view being better than the one we have right now, but if there is one, it’s from the Space Station,” NASA’s Earth-bound livestream commentators noted.

Ever seen a total solar #eclipse from space?



Here is our astronauts' view from the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/2VrZ3Y1Fqz — NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024

North America will not experience another total solar eclipse until August 23, 2044.