Hauling yourself out of bed to log on or commute to work after the Thanksgiving long weekend can be rough (I’m right there with you). It’s hard to focus on work after four days of food, rest, and Black Friday shopping. There’s one small thing to look forward to as you get back into the swing of things: Cyber Monday deals.

Scouring your favorite retailers for the best discounts can be daunting—not to mention time consuming. Luckily, we’re spending the day looking for the best Cyber Monday deals for you. We’ll be updating our favorites here regularly, and you can also check out the best deals from Amazon and Walmart.

Display Your Memories Share photos and videos with your favorite nostalgic loved ones.

Grab this digital smart picture frame for your favorite sentimental friend or family member. Share the pictures you want to display using your phone or email, and use the Nixplay iOS or Android app to fully control the frame. This frame comes with A Nixplay Plus subscription, which provides print discounts, additional storage, and the option to connect to up to 10 frames to share photos with loved ones.

With this frame, you can send and receive photos and one-minute videos with friends and family. If you choose to mount it, the frame automatically adjusts to either portrait or landscape mode. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can pick the photo playlist you want at any time. The website supports photo uploads from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, and Google Photos.

