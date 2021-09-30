Best Floor Cleaners Reviews & Recommendations

How we selected the best floor cleaners

Methodology

For this guide, we reviewed over a dozen of the highest-rated and most trusted brands of floor cleaners in each category to arrive at our top picks. Our extensive research included consulting online research and recommendations from everyone from homemakers and stay-at-home parents to professional cleaners. We analyzed the contenders, looking for the perfect combination of safe ingredients, convenience, fair prices, and products that get the job done well.

What to look for when buying a the best floor cleaners

Before you buy a new floor cleaner, know what to look for. Between ingredients, floor cleaner type, ease of use and price, here’s your ultimate buying guide.

Type(s) of floors

The most important (and, perhaps, obvious) thing to take into account is what kind of floor or floors you’ll be cleaning. If your home is full of hardwood flooring, a stone and tile cleaner isn’t going to do the trick.

Most homes have a combination of different types of flooring, so it’s also worth considering if you’d rather go for one cleaner that can tackle all different types of flooring, or if you’d prefer to splurge for floor-specific cleaners that will better protect your unique floors. If you live in a rented apartment, you likely don’t care too much about the longevity of your floors (we won’t tell your landlord), so an affordable all-in-one will get the job done. Homeowners will want to go for the gold standard to preserve their floors for years to come.

Application process

While some floor cleaners are super easy-to-use in convenient spray bottles that work with a spray mop system, others require more elbow grease. Consider ease-of-use and how much effort each floor cleaner will require.

An all-in-one system will end up costing more, but for an on-the-go parent or busy professional, it may be worth it to splurge. If your budget is your top concern, grab a long-lasting concentrate and dilute it yourself. Sometimes, the extra time is worth a dollar saved.

Ingredients

Some cleaners use toxic ingredients that, over time, are harmful and dangerous to humans and pets. Ammonia, chlorine and alcohol used to be common-place ingredients in professional grade cleaning products. However, if you have asthma, severe allergies, or other respiratory issues, these ingredients can act as serious irritants. Over time, they can even lead to health problems.

Make sure you check out the ingredients list before you buy, and avoid purchasing anything with chemicals that will make you sneeze all over your newly cleaned house, or worse.

Best overall floor cleaner: Rejuvenate All Floors Cleaner

Easy to use It’s non-toxic and compatible with all floor types. Check Price

Specs:

Works on all types of floors

Compatible with spray mop system

Available in 32 oz. or 128 oz.

Pros:

Excellent on linoleum but works on all floors

Non-toxic ingredients

Ammonia-free

Easy to use with spray mop

Cons:

Doesn’t provide floor-specific benefits of other cleaners

Diluted formula

Why it made the cut: If you’re looking for a non-fuss floor cleaner that you can use in all rooms of your house, Rejuvenate All Floors Cleaner is the best floor cleaner overall that can handle pretty much anything. You can use this floor cleaner on hardwood, laminate, tile, vinyl, and linoleum, making it a popular option for low-maintenance homeowners. The floor cleaner’s pH-balanced formula won’t leave behind a residue and it’s gentle on your floor’s finish. The shine-booster technology adds an extra glossy sheen to make floors look newer than they are.

One of the benefits of choosing this floor cleaner is the option to purchase the compatible Click ‘n Clean spray mop system. As the name suggests, the cleaner simply clicks into the spray mop, making it easier to clean your floors without having to get down on your hands and knees or use a messy mop bucket. Rejuvenate products are made with safe ingredients that are kid and pet friendly. The plant-derived, water-based formula has no dyes or perfumes and is non-toxic and ammonia-free.

You can buy the whole system (spray mop, cleaning pads, and floor cleaner) together for the price of a large bottle of typical cleaner. Overall, Rejuvenate offers a safe, affordable, non-fuss way to clean your floors.

Best linoleum floor cleaner: Zep Neutral pH Floor Cleaner

Best bang for your buck Fewer containers lead to less waste. Check Price

Specs:

Works on vinyl, marble, granite and stone floors

Concentrated product

pH-balanced formula

128 oz.

Pros:

Sustainable packaging

Super affordable

Concentrate formula means more bang for your buck

pH-balanced formula

Cons:

Requires preparation

Not compatible with hardwood floors

Formula includes alcohol

Why it made the cut: The Zep floor cleaner also wins our best linoleum floor cleaner category because of the concentrated formula. Instead of paying for a watered-down floor cleaner, this concentrated version is used by diluting it with water each time. For normal cleaning, you only need 1-ounce of product per gallon of water. The result is 128 gallons of finished product, and a whole lot of bang for your buck. Zep floor cleaner is safe to use on vinyl, marble, granite and stone flooring. Unfortunately, this product is not good for use on hardwood floors or surfaces.

Professional cleaners know that a pH-balanced, neutral formula is safer on flooring because it doesn’t strip away the protective coating on floor surfaces. What this means for you is that the formulation won’t damage your floors. It also helps maintain your floor’s polish and shine without the need for an additional polishing product like a floor buffer. In a no-rinse formula, cleaning your floor is easy and drama-free.

A Climate Pledge Friendly product on Amazon, Zep floor cleaner is certified to be compact by design, meaning less waste for a more sustainable cleaner. When it comes to getting a whole lot of value from one bottle of floor cleaner, look no further than Zep.

Best hardwood floor cleaner: Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner

Good for wood The non-toxic formula is the best choice for hardwood floors. Check Price

Specs:

Works on unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors

Compatible with spray mop system

Available in 64 oz. or 128 oz.

Pros:

Clean, non-toxic ingredients

No parabens, phosphates or ammonia

Easy to use with spray mop

Sustainable packaging

Cons:

Only usable on wood floors

Diluted formula

Expensive

Why it made the cut: If your home is full of hardwood floors, then Bona is the best hardwood floor cleaner you can get. Bona’s floor cleaner works on all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane-finished wood flooring. With a water-based formula, this cleaning solution promises a residue-free finish. The quick-drying solution was formulated specifically for hardwood floors, so you can feel good knowing you’re using only the best on your wood flooring.

Another benefit of using Bona’s floor cleaner are the natural ingredients. This product not only meets the U.S. EPA product standards, but it is also qualified as a Safer Choice product. Safer Choice products go through a more stringent EPA review, so you can be confident that the ingredients are natural with fewer harmful chemicals. Bona’s formula is free from common cleaning chemicals like ammonia, formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, phosphates, and gluten.

Bona offers a spray mop system of their own, making floor cleaning easier and more convenient. After a one-time purchase of the complete system, refills are relatively inexpensive. Keep in mind, however, that this water-based product comes diluted, so you aren’t getting as much value for your dollar as you would with a concentrated product. Convenience comes at a small cost here.

Best laminate floor cleaner: Black Diamond Wood & Laminate Floor Cleaner

Clean sheets A water-based, hypoallergenic formula great for laminate floors. Check Price

Specs:

Works on all types of wood, laminate and engineered flooring

Hypoallergenic, water-based formula

Available in a variety of sizes

Pros:

Non-toxic ingredients

Hypo-allergenic

Residue-free finish

Easy to use

100 percent biodegradable

Cons:

More expensive

Diluted formula

Why it made the cut: Technically, Black Diamond Wood & Laminate Floor Cleaner works on both wood and laminate floors (as the name suggests). If your home has a combination of the two, we’d recommend Black Diamond, the best laminate floor cleaner. While it’s not certified as a Safer Choice cleaner, its ingredients list doesn’t include ammonia and it’s eco-friendly. The formula is 100% biodegradable. It is scented to leave a fresh scent behind, which makes your home feel clean, but keep it in mind if you are sensitive to fragrances.

Black Diamond Wood & Laminate Floor Cleaner is easy to apply in a convenient spray bottle. Simply wipe it down with a microfiber cloth after applying. It doesn’t require rinsing after use, so it gets our kudos as being a hassle-free floor cleaner.

The water-based formula is designed to leave behind a streak-free finish with no filmy residue. It comes in a variety of sizes, including a gallon-sized refill for use with a spray mop. This product is on the pricier side for floor cleaners. The water-based formula comes diluted, but at a higher price point than Zep, a concentrated floor cleaner on our list. That’s great for ease-of-use, but not so wonderful on your wallet.

Best tile floor cleaner: Black Diamond Marble & Tile Floor Cleaner

Stone & tile safe The concentrated formula works well and is budget-friendly. Check Price

Specs:

Safe for marble, limestone, ceramic tile and more

Concentrated formula

Comes in a variety of sizes

Pros:

Eco-friendly, compact design

Concentrated formula

Affordable

100% biodegradable

Cons:

Formula contains alcohol

Not ready-to-use

Why it made the cut: Black Diamond is a trusted brand for floor cleaners, which is why it made it onto our list a second time for best tile floor cleaner. This floor cleaner is effective and safe for use with marble, limestone, travertine, granite, slate, ceramic and porcelain tile. It comes in a highly concentrated solution, so you only need to use 2-4 ounces diluted with water for a complete clean. It’s a cost-effective option in a value size.

Black Diamond promises a streak-free, residue-free finish on your tile and marble flooring. This floor cleaner does require a rinse with clean water after use. Between the rinse and dilution steps, this cleaner isn’t as easy to use as some of the alternatives on our list, but it is formulated specifically for hard tiled flooring. The special formula pulls dirt from the pores of the stone without damaging the surface.

The ingredients list does include alcohol, so it’s not the gentlest formula on our list. It has a pleasant scent but it’s not too overpowering. Still, keep that in mind if you’re allergic to fragrance or sensitive to smells.

FAQs

Q: How often should I clean my floors? Cleaning them once every few weeks should do the trick, but for heavily trafficked areas like the kitchen where food germs can linger, you may want to up the frequency. It really depends on how often you use the floor and where the floor is located in your house. If you have kids or pets, spills and messes probably happen more often. Even if you can’t see dirt and grime, it’s safe to say it’s there. Air on the side of caution and try to clean your floors once every two weeks or more. Q: Why are my floors still dirty after mopping? This all comes down to technique. Remember that wet does not equal clean. Mopping requires more legwork than simply running the mop over the floor, which effectively just moves dirt around. The key here is to rinse your mop pads or mop more often while cleaning. Otherwise, the water will become saturated with dirt, making all your work for naught. Q: Is Swiffer as good as mopping? Both the Swiffer and a mop have a place in your home, and they carry unique pros and cons. The Swiffer is easier to use than a traditional mop, but it’s more expensive and wasteful. A regular mop is cheap and better for larger messes, but it’s more of a pain to use – we’ve all blown out our back toting around a bucket full of dirty water. Neither is distinctly better than the other, and there is no scientific basis for one delivering a better clean than the other, either.

A final word bout the best floor cleaners

It’s likely not the most exciting part of your week, but it’s a necessary one: cleaning your floors. It can be back-breaking work, and it’s natural to feel frustrated if that work isn’t rewarded with a streak-free, fresh finish. Not all floor cleaners are created equal, so it’s crucial that you do your research on the front end. Look for a high-quality cleaner that has your ideal balance of efficiency, safe ingredients, affordability and ease-of-use.

Finding the best floor cleaner for your unique flooring can be challenging, but with this guide, you’re up to the task.