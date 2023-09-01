We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This Labor Day, start investing in the stock market to prepare for retirement or stash more away in savings. This stock screener app and e-course on stock picking is now only $119.99 plus an extra $20 off when you use code STOCK.

As we head into the long weekend, you might be planning how to spend your treasured time away from the office. And thinking about an early retirement plan is exciting. Have you thought about investing in the stock market? While it can be confusing when you’re first starting out, you could see some serious profits.

Instead of guessing and possibly losing money, you might want to get this stock screener app that comes with a free e-course on stock picking. For Labor Day, you can get them both for just $99.97 (reg. $930) when you use the code STOCK. That’s an exclusive price you won’t find anywhere else.

Tykr is an app that helps you quickly research stocks and choose low-risk options. Each stock is given a summary of its current status (buy, sell, or overpriced) and a score of its strength. Tykr won’t give you direct investment advice, but it will equip you with the knowledge to make wise decisions.

Along with helping you select investments, Tykr offers a portfolio tracker and alerts when stocks change in status or price. This helps you manage your own investments longterm so you can start seeing profits and prepare for an early retirement or create a rainy-day fund.

Your purchase also comes with a free e-course on Top Tools for Better Stock Picking. Before making your first investment in the market, it might be useful to work through this course to study technical tools for picking, identify opportunities for entering and exiting, and when to buy, sell, or hold.

Start preparing for an early retirement this Labor Day with a lifetime subscription to Tykr stock screener and a free Top Tools for Better Stock Picking course, now only $119.99 (reg. $930) with an additional $20 off using code STOCK—only through Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.