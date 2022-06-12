Looking for the perfect gift this Father’s Day? Why not help your dad upgrade the man cave by making his TV experience better than ever? You can have the highest quality HDTV on the market, but if there’s nothing on, it’s just an expensive paperweight! That’s where our deal on SelectTV Streaming App comes in. We have a great price drop until June 19th on a Lifetime Subscription for SelectTV, only $79.99 (reg. $478) to get some of the best television right to your screen when you want it!

SelectTV Streaming App makes it easier than ever to see exactly what you want when you want to as the world’s most comprehensive digital media guide. It collects and organizes millions of shows, movies, and clips from all over the web and multiple streaming services, so you spend less time searching and more time just relaxing on the couch. No matter what Dad is looking for: live match of his favorite team, rewatching a childhood classic, or even helping stop wildfires out west, SelectTV Streaming has it all. And we’re offering a lifetime subscription for only $79.99. That’s 84 percent off the usual retail price.

You can check SelectTV out before you buy.

SelectTV works with all kinds of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and even Chromecast. No matter what kind of device you like to watch your favorite shows with, SelectTV is a cinch to use. The reviewers at TechJunkie.com loved how SelectTV aggregated all their favorite services writing, “It offers over 700,000 TV episodes and over 100,000 movies. You also get an online TV guide to make your search for the right film easier than ever.”

They also praised its simplicity, pointing out, “SelectTV isn’t just very functional and organized; it also has a well-designed interface. Most users will find it easy to navigate through it. When you find something to watch, all you have to do is click on the title and SelectTV will show you where you can watch it for free.”

You can now get a lifetime of simple streaming with SelectTV Streaming App: Lifetime Subscription for only $79.99 this Father’s Day. Be sure to act fast and grab it for Dad because this deal ends on June 19.

Prices subject to change.