Go back to school with a $280 HP desktop that comes with Microsoft Office

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Need a desktop upgrade? Check out this renewed HP EliteDesk computer that comes with a lifetime of Microsoft Office, and get this bundle for just $279.99 as part of this back-to-school sale.

Back-to-school shopping used to mean picking out colorful pens, gluesticks, and tissues for the classroom. But now, it might mean digging into your wallet for a new computer to get you through next semester. And if you’ve already graduated, you may need some home office upgrades for a hybrid or remote job.

Consider grabbing this renewed HP EliteDesk desktop that comes with a keyboard and mouse—and a lifetime license to eight Microsoft Office apps. The best part? It’s only $279.99, usually $779.96, as part of this huge back-to-school savings event. You’ll get two powerhouse items to succeed this school year (that aren’t typically bundled together), but act fast since this is a limited-time deal.

Give your home office a total upgrade

An article published by Business News Daily estimates that a functional desktop computer starts right around $400. The reason this HP desktop is priced so low is because it’s a renewed device. Essentially, it was pre-owned and has been thoroughly tested by a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher to perform like-new. This refurbishing process also includes a fresh install of Windows 10 Professional, which may come in handy.

The HP EliteDesk runs on an Intel i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, so it’s powerful enough to support multi-tasking, run Microsoft Office apps, join video conferences, and so much more. It also packs 250GB of storage, so you can locally store all your assignments and projects in one safe place.

Install a lifetime of Microsoft Office

Your purchase comes with a lifetime license to install eight Microsoft Office apps onto your new-to-you computer, which is worth over $200 on its own. Use programs like Word for any typing-based project, Excel for organizing a student budget, PowerPoint for crafting slideshow presentations, Outlook and Teams for peer collaboration, and OneNote for paperless note-taking. Professionals may also find use in Publisher and Access for designing business materials or handling large data sets.

Don’t clear out your wallet this back-to-school season. Instead, get the renewed HP EliteDesk Desktop and a lifetime of Microsoft Office for just $279.99 (reg. $779.96), no coupon needed. If you want to discover even more savings, check out our complete back-to-school collection!

Prices subject to change.