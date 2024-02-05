We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Remember those days when you and every single member of your family had to take turns on a single computer just to tinker with PowerPoint effects? You can still do that today—but better.

Rated 4/7/5 stars on GetApp, Microsoft 365 Family allows you to upgrade the computers of your family members by installing premium Office apps, adding 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for all their storage needs, bolstering device security measures, and so much more. For a limited time, you can grab a subscription for under $100, which you can use up to five devices for an entire year.

A total of six users can access Microsoft 365 on up to five devices regardless of the operating system and device type, whether it’s a PC, MacBook, iPhone, or Android. The subscription nets you and your entire group access to apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and a total of 6TB of OneDrive cloud storage (1TB per device) for housing all your media, as well as sharing files seamlessly across the devices.

Outlook is also integrated into the subscription, which lets users combine email, calendars, to-do lists, and contacts into one central platform. Feeling creative? There’s Clipchamp, too, which everyone can use to create and edit videos for various projects, be it for work presentations or the next viral TikTok.

Security-wise, a built-in ransomware detection and recovery feature is included to protect your slate of devices, alongside the option to activate two-step verification for an extra layer of safety for your files in the OneDrive Personal Vault.

What’s more, whenever new features and updates are introduced, every user will be sure to get them. Should you ever hit a snag, you can access technical support through chat or phone anytime.

Formerly $99, you can grab a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 family for only $74.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.