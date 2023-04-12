We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Microsoft reports that its software is used by over a billion professionals around the world. From writing novels in Word to organizing budgets in Excel, people know they can rely on Microsoft Office to make their lives a bit easier.

Whether you’re a student, remote worker, small business owner, or any other professional, you may benefit from the wide range of software and tools found in Microsoft Office. Get a lifetime license for your Windows or Mac desktop for just $49.99 (reg. $349).

Maximize your productivity

Download the program package with links and a software license key included with your purchase. Just connect your Microsoft account to start tackling projects.

You might find use in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Create professional-looking resumes, cover letters, and essays with Word. Manage your personal finances with Excel spreadsheets. Presentations for school and work are made easier with PowerPoint design templates. Outlook and Teams could be helpful for planning and organizing events like birthdays, weddings, vacations, and more. Take notes during lectures or meetings with OneNote.

Windows users also receive Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business. Publisher can help you design business cards, pamphlets, greeting cards, resumes, and more. Organize, store, and analyze business-related data in Access. Use Skype for Business to collaborate with peers and coworkers over video or chat.

Easy and efficient

Whether you’re a beginner or longtime user, Microsoft Office is easy to learn and use. The ribbon-based interface lays out similar tools across several platforms. This means you don’t have to learn different sets of tools across Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Publisher to customize documents with fonts, sizes, colors, and more.

A Forrester report estimates that Microsoft Office can save about 30 minutes of lost productivity per user each day. Think of how much more efficient you could be in your work.

Taking on projects could be a little less stressful with this arsenal of programs at your fingertips. Secure a lifetime license with this price drop:

