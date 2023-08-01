We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Use AI to reduce the time it takes to apply to an individual job on LinkedIn or Indeed. LazyApply can help you apply to up to 150 jobs a day, and a lifetime license is only $59.97 until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Applying to jobs is a chore, and a tedious one at that. Between constantly crafting new application materials, revising your resume, and the constant back and forth of emails, it’s a lot to contend with. That doesn’t even account for the continuous requirement to manually enter all the information from your already-attached resume.

Recent developments with AI have led to a diverse range of applications that can help you streamline time-consuming processes, and there’s even an AI for job hunting. LazyApply can help you generate application materials, enter your information, and do so much more so you can focus on your professional growth. During our Back-to-School Sale, a LazyApply Lifetime License is only $59.97 (reg. $149) with no coupon needed.

AI that helps with your job hunt

LazyApply is an easy-to-use AI app with 3.4 stars on Trustpilot. It integrates with major job boards like LinkedIn and Indeed to help you automate your job search. Instead of manually entering your information for each position, the AI can enter it for you based on your existing answers. Revising your CV takes time, but it may be easier with tips from LazyApply. You can also use the AI to generate cover letters.

Track the progress of your applications with day-wise analytics. If you need further assistance, your LazyApply license also gives you access to a once-weekly consultation call where you can refine your application strategies.

Freelancers may especially benefit from unlimited LinkedIn profile emails. Cold outreach and lead generation may be a much simpler process when you have an AI assistant that gatherers essential information for you.

Like ChatGPT for the job search

LazyApply can help you send up to 150 job applications a day, so make the job hunting experience easier with AI.

During our Back-to-School Sale, get a LazyApply Job Application Basic Lifetime License for just $59.97 (reg. $149). This sale ends on August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.