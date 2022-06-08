One of the best things about entering the IT industry is you can succeed without a diploma, but the drawback is you can’t go a long way without a certification. While you can always acquire new skills on your own, certifications help you demonstrate that you really know your stuff. Without the necessary certifications, you can’t expect to move freely within the industry and climb the ladder as you wish.

But it’s not like certifications are nearly impossible to collect. While taking the exams costs money, training for them isn’t. The 2022 Premium IT Asset and Risk Management Certification Prep Bundle proves you can get quality certification training without breaking the bank. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for less than $100. In fact, this is the only time you can score the bundle at this price.

This course collection features 11 jam-packed courses on CompTIA and Cisco exams to help you land a job in network security and ethical hacking. The courses are put together by reputable e-learning platforms, including Oak Academy and Magine Solutions. It also covers a diverse range of certification prep, from IT ethical hacking and penetration testing to enterprise risk management and network services.

Through the various courses available, you can expect effective upskilling, with lectures centered on IT asset management, safeguarding databases, cybersecurity solutions, networking fundamentals, and more. You can access the courses at your own pace, and at your own time, so there’s no pressure to move from one class to another. Most importantly, the e-lectures available are highly-rated, with some of them boasting a 5 out of 5-star ratings, so you know you’re only getting quality education.

The 2022 Premium IT Asset and Risk Management Certification Prep Bundle usually retails for $2200, and now’s your last chance to get it for just $59.

Prices subject to change.