Unless you’re a pro athlete who hits the greens on a regular basis, you probably can’t find the time to practice your swing with your increasingly packed schedule. The answer? Investing in a golf simulator that lets you play unlimited rounds of golf whenever, wherever.

In recent years, there has been an abundance of simulators on the market. Worry not if it’s overwhelming, all you have to look for is one that enables you to practice in a realistic golf environment, ideally with built-in tools that help you analyze your swing and point out your weaknesses so you can work on them. The SLX MicroSim may just be what you need, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for 7 percent off. With Father’s Day coming up, it may even be the last-minute present you’re looking for.

The SLX MicroSim delivers lighting quick speed, better than the latency of other competitive products in the golf simulator market. It features E6 connect with a 4K definition to provide real-screen golf experiences, as well as a reaction rate of 0.12 seconds, allowing for accuracy and preventing delay in data transfer.

With the included smart stick, you can have an automatic golf swing trainer at home, while the detachable cradle can be used for your personal clubs when you’re practicing on an actual golf course. It also comes equipped with a Lithium Polymer battery that delivers 8 hours of continuous use on a single charge. Plus, it supports iOS devices and Windows computers.

The SLX MicroSim also offers over 100 courses and extra game content with an upgrade. Suitable for all ages and skill levels, it’s great for budding golfers to learn and master the game.

Normally retailing for $204, you can grab this home golf simulator on sale for only $189.

