The best Singer sewing machine is the one that meets the needs of the individual. With many models to choose from, beginning hobbyists, as well as experienced sewing artists, can find appropriate models to facilitate their creative sewing efforts and produce pleasing results.

Since 1851, when Isaac Singer patented the first practical sewing machine, the Singer company has been serving the public with reliable sewing machines manufactured from high-quality materials with precisely functioning component parts. Innovation and creative product development mark the company’s history. In the years since that first patent, the Singer company introduced the first electronic sewing machines, the first zigzag-stitch machines, and the first sewing-assistant app for mobile devices.

Today, Singer offers a plethora of sewing machine models for a wide range of sewing purposes. These include quilt-making, garment construction, embroidery, crafts, and fabricating home decor items such as curtains and toss pillows. Shoppers have many options to choose from when selecting the best Singer sewing machine for each individual sewer’s needs.

How we chose the best Singer sewing machines

To assemble our list of six recommended products, we took into account personal experience, peer suggestions, and user impressions to identify 13 top Singer sewing machines intended for home use. Although our selections are all available on Amazon, we did not limit our research to standard specs and basic product descriptions. Instead, we went to the source by consulting the Singer company website. There, we found more in-depth information to bring greater clarity to the selection process for our readers.

First, we distinguished between sewing machines with either computerized or mechanical operating systems and focused on products in both categories. Then, we looked for both basic and advanced features to suit the varying needs of shoppers. For example, we considered machines with a great quantity of pre-set stitch choices and programmable functions such as automatic needle threading, one-step buttonholes, and push-button stitch selection. Alternatively, we considered simple machines with basic, mechanical functions that meet the needs of many sewists and crafters, including beginners. Additionally, we considered machines in the mid-to-upper price range, as well as more budget-friendly choices. We did not consider industrial or professional machines, such as those that perform serging and overlocking functions.

What to consider when buying the best Singer sewing machines

Before making an investment in a Singer sewing machine, shoppers might consider their individual sewing aspirations. For example, a beginner who wants to create simple crafts and home decor items will have needs that are different from those of an experienced quilter or a sewist who aspires to develop their personal fashion line. Based on the extent and complexity of their anticipated sewing projects, shoppers might consider several factors in the selection process.

Computerized or mechanical

Computerized sewing machines offer convenience to sewers via their programmable features and push-button operating ease. However, computerized machines are more expensive than mechanical models. Avid sewing artists and quilters might be willing to pay the additional cost for the convenient, computerized functions and the precision results that they facilitate. On the other hand, beginners and hobbyists might prefer the simplicity of mechanical sewing machines. The mechanical models tend to offer more straightforward operating procedures along with easier maintenance.

Built-in stitches and stitch applications

Both computerized and mechanical sewing machines include varying quantities of built-in or pre-set stitches. These fall into three categories, including straight stitches for seams, decorative stitches for embellishments, and buttonhole stitches. With a number of built-in stitches, machines offer a broad range of stitch applications. These applications involve various sewing techniques that can be accomplished with built-in stitch selections. For example, a machine with 98 built-in stitches might facilitate up to 600 stitch applications. Alternatively, a machine with 6 built-in stitches may facilitate 57 stitch applications.

Size, weight, and portability

Tabletop sewing machines vary in size from around 13 inches to 17 inches in length and 11 inches to 12 inches in height. Most are around 7 inches to 8.5 inches in width. Similarly, they vary in weight from approximately 10 pounds to 20 pounds. All of the tabletop machines included in this round-up may be considered portable. However, the smaller and lighter weight machines are easier to set up, move, and store. For sewers who live in small spaces, a small and lightweight machine might be the most convenient for moving from place to place in the home as well as for storage.

The best Singer sewing machines: Reviews & Recommendations

Why it made the cut: The Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 machine offers computerized operation with a vast array of optional functions to turn out creative, personalized sewing projects.

Specs

Weight: 20 pounds

20 pounds Dimensions: 17.25 x 8.25 x 12 inches

17.25 x 8.25 x 12 inches Computerized or mechanical: Computerized

Pros

600 built-in stitch applications

Automatic needle threader

5 alphanumeric fonts for monogramming and personalizing projects

High speed, up to 850 stitches per minute

Cons

Somewhat expensive

Occasional issues with the automatic tension

Creative sewists find that this machine meets and exceeds their needs for versatility and ease of use. With the outstanding features on Singer’s Quantum Stylist 9960 machine, users are limited only by their own imaginations. The machine simplifies the processes needed to turn out beautiful quilts, crafts, home decor, and fashion projects.

With its up-to-date, computerized operating system, the Quantum Stylist provides numerous options for sewing speed, precision, and multipurpose functioning. It offers 600 built-in stitches, ranging from basic to stretch and decorative options. The stitch choices include five alphanumeric fonts for monogramming or personalizing projects, as well as 13 alternatives for 1-step buttonholes. For ultimate ease, the machine includes a specialized underplate to successfully create perfect tailoring on every buttonhole.

The Quantum Stylist is capable of producing 850 stitches per minute, facilitating the quick completion of sewing projects. Additionally, the automatic needle threader speeds up the tedious task of threading the machine’s needle. Within seconds, users can have the entire machine automatically threaded, from the spool to the eye of the needle. This feature eliminates the frustration and eye strain associated with threading the needle by hand.

To facilitate a broad range of creative crafts and sewing projects, the Quantum Stylist 9960 includes a sizable array of accessories. These include the following attachable, working parts: All-purpose foot; Zipper foot; Buttonhole foot; Open toe foot; Overcasting foot; Darning and embroidery foot; Rolled hem foot; Cording foot; Straight stitch and quilting food; and Even-feed or walking foot.

Singer’s Quantum Stylist 9960 is suitable for creative types who design and fabricate their own fashions, as well as those who turn out heirloom-quality quilts and custom-craft handiwork. Additionally, it serves users who simply want to make clothing from commercial patterns or construct simple toss-pillows and curtains for their home decor. Overall, it’s a high-quality, multifunctional, and dependable machine.

Best for beginners: SINGER | Start 1304 Sewing Machine

Why it made the cut: Older children and teens, as well as adult beginners, might use the Singer Start 1304 machine to embark on a journey of creative discovery and productivity through sewing.

Specs

Weight: 9.8 pounds

9.8 pounds Product dimensions: 13 x 7 x 11.5 inches

13 x 7 x 11.5 inches Computerized or mechanical: Mechanical

Pros

Lightweight and portable

Full metal frame

6 built-in stitches for 57 stitch applications

Includes a quick-start guide and an instruction manual

Cons

Not for quilting

Not for heavy-duty fabrics

The simplified operational procedures of this mechanical sewing machine make it ideal for casual hobbyists and beginning sewers. Older children and teens might use this machine to launch a lifelong fascination with the arts of sewing, quilting, and crafting. The Singer Start 1304 offers basic features with enough variable options to facilitate creativity and versatility in sewing projects.

A manual dial on the front of the machine displays six clearly marked stitch choices. With a simple turn of the dial, users can employ these stitches with pre-set lengths and widths to accomplish up to 57 stitch applications. In addition to straight stitches for seams and hems, beginners can experiment with decorative scallops and zigzag stitches to embellish their work.

In addition to straight and decorative stitches, the Start 1304 boasts a simple, 4-step buttonhole system with clearly marked designations on the stitch selector dial. Even beginners can turn out tailored buttonholes every time. Although the machine is lightweight, compact, and portable, it features a full metal frame inside the plastic outer casing. This construction ensures durability for years of service as well as stability on a tabletop or work surface.

For versatile use on a variety of sewing projects, the Start 1304 includes numerous attachable working parts along with other helpful accessories. These include the following: All-purpose foot; Zipper foot; Buttonhole foot; Darning plate; Pack of needles; Bobbins; Needle plate; Screwdriver; Spool pin felts; Seam ripper and lint brush; Power line cord; Foot pedal control; Quick-start guide; and Instruction manual.

Why it made the cut: With a motor that is 60-percent more powerful than most, the Singer 4423 sewing machine handles thick seams and heavy-duty fabrics such as denim and canvas.

Specs

Weight: 14.5 pounds

14.5 pounds Product dimensions: 15.5 x 6.25 x 12 inches

15.5 x 6.25 x 12 inches Computerized or mechanical: Mechanical

Pros

Heavy-duty, interior, metal frame

Extra-powerful motor

High-speed performance

Sews lightweight, sheer fabrics as well as heavy-duty materials

Cons

Not the best choice for thick leather and thick canvas

Sew through denim, canvas, and heavy wool fabrics with the Singer 4423 machine. It boasts a motor that is 60-percent more powerful than standard sewing machine motors, making this model a workhorse for multiple sewing projects. Additionally, both the heavy-duty metal frame and the stainless-steel bedplate assure stability in operation along with long-wearing durability. Yet, this machine also handles lightweight, sheer materials. The smooth, stainless-steel bed plate along with the adjustable pressure for the presser-foot allow sheer fabrics to glide across the bed’s surface without snagging.

With its powerful motor, the Singer 4423 sewing machine boasts exceptional sewing speed. It’s easy to complete sewing projects in record time when the machine produces up to 1,100 precision stitches per minute. A clearly marked dial allows users to select from a variety of preset stitches to create up to 97 stitch applications. Select the 1-step buttonhole feature to save time and frustration by producing consistent buttonholes every time. Simply place the button in the buttonhole foot, and the machine automatically sews a precision buttonhole around it.

On the outer casing surface, clear markings indicate the procedure for threading the machine from the top-loading, drop-in bobbin to the needle. Then, the built-in, automatic needle threader takes over to thread the needle, thereby saving the user from annoyance and eye strain.

The Singer 4423 heavy-duty machine includes a package of 4 interchangeable feet along with multiple accessories such as bobbins, needles, a quilting guide, and more. Additionally, a soft-sided dust cover is included to protect the machine when it’s not in use.

Why it made the cut: The Singer Stitch Quick + is a battery-operated, handheld sewing machine that delivers meticulous results on quick repairs and hems, eliminating the need to set up a full-size machine.

Specs

Weight: 1.45 pounds

1.45 pounds Dimensions: 9.7 x 4.1 x 6 inches

9.7 x 4.1 x 6 inches Computerized or mechanical: Mechanical

Pros

Ultimate portability

May be used in locations without electricity

No need to set up a full-size machine

More precise results than hand-sewing on hems and repairs

Cons

Not suitable for constructing garments and full-size projects

Not for heavy-duty use

Save time and effort when you use this mini, handheld, cordless mending machine. With the Singer Stitch-Quick +, there’s no need to set up a full-size sewing machine when it’s time to make rapid repairs on garments and home decor items. Use it to quickly hem a pair of pants, a skirt, or household curtains. Grab this handheld tool when it’s time to mend a ripped seam in a hurry. Weighing only 1.45 pounds, the diminutive machine is easy to store and to transport. Take it along wherever it might be necessary to complete a minor sewing task. It requires only 4 AA batteries (may we suggest rechargeables).

On the other hand, the Stitch Quick + might be the ideal learning tool for an older child or teen to get started with sewing. A convenient switch on the front of the machine allows the user to choose either desktop or handheld operating modes. From there, the beginning sewer can learn many of the same procedures that pertain to standard sewing-machine operation.

Singer designs this machine with attention to ergonomic considerations for handheld use. The handle grip is designed to offer the most advantageous balance and control. A safety lock prevents accidental operation.

Use the Stitch Quick + for sewing paper as well as fabric. It’s useful for making crafts. The machine uses two threads to produce permanent, interlocking stitches. Replace the upper bobbin with the large spool pin to facilitate using standard-size thread spools. This diminutive machine contains many of the working parts of a standard sewing machine. These include the following: Built-in thread cutter; Drop-in bobbin compartment; Bobbin winder; Presser foot; Needle; Adjustable tension control dial; Handwheel; and Built-in storage compartment for notions.

Why it made the cut: The Singer Confidence 7469Q computerized sewing machine includes automatic functions and attachable working parts that facilitate many of the specialized sewing procedures for quilt-making.

Specs

Weight: 16.25 pounds

16.25 pounds Dimensions: 17 x 8 x 12.5 inches

17 x 8 x 12.5 inches Computerized or mechanical: Computerized

Pros

Includes 4 bonus feet designed for quilting

98 built-in stitches

Automatic needle threader

Drop-feed lever for free-motion sewing

Cons

Not the best choice for beginners

Many quilters, crafters, and avid sewists appreciate the push-button operating ease of a computerized sewing machine. When it comes to quilting, the Singer Confidence 7469Q does not disappoint. Several features of this machine make quilting easier and more enjoyable, yielding creatively inspiring results.

These features include: Darning and embroidery foot for stippling; Even-feed or walking foot for smooth fabric flow; Open-toe foot for improved visibility; 0.25-inch foot for piecing together quilting blocks; Large sewing surface to handle large quilts; Extension table included to extend the sewing surface; Programmable needle up/down feature for piecing together quilts; and Drop-feed lever lowers the feed teeth for free-motion sewing.

Select from 98 built-in stitches for basic and decorative sewing and quilting projects. The most frequently used stitches are displayed on the front of the machine and available at the touch of a button. However, the lengths and widths of the preprogrammed stitches may be adjusted by the user.

Several convenient features of this computerized machine are designed to save time and effort for sewists. The drop-and-sew bobbin system eliminates the need for raising the bobbin thread before sewing. Simply drop in the bobbin and start sewing immediately. For added convenience, the bobbin cover is transparent, facilitating continuous monitoring of the thread supply. Additionally, the machine offers an automatic needle threader to save the user time and frustration while working.

Sewing buttonholes is a breeze with the Confidence 7569Q one-step buttonhole function. Simply place the button in the buttonhole foot, and the machine sews a perfectly tailored buttonhole around it.

Why it made the cut: Available at an affordable price, the Singer MX60 sewing machine is a solid choice for a lightweight, portable tool that provides reliable service for basic sewing and craft projects.

Specs

Weight: 12.17 pounds

12.17 pounds Product dimensions: 13 x 7 x 11.5 inches

13 x 7 x 11.5 inches Computerized or mechanical: Mechanical

Pros

Lightweight for portability and storage

Full metal frame

57 stitch applications

4-step buttonhole function

Cons

Not computerized

Not for heavy-duty fabrics such as denim or canvas

Here’s a mechanical sewing machine that offers solid, basic features for a wide variety of sewing projects. Many users prefer mechanical machines like the Singer MX60 because the manual controls are simple to use and the machine is easy to maintain over time. Offering an array of useful features, this machine is suitable for beginners as well as experienced sewists.

With a choice of 57 stitch applications, the MX60 is capable of producing decorative sewing as well as basic seams. The stitch choices vary in both length and width. Various stitch options are suitable for piecing quilts, sewing garments, or creating crafts with decorative stitching. Moreover, the stitch selector dial is uncomplicated to use, eliminating mistakes and frustration.

The MX60 does not boast an automatic needle threader, but it does provide easy-to-follow threading guides that are clearly marked on the machine’s outer surface. Additionally, the LED lighting saves users from straining their eyes while threading the machine. With a front-loading bobbin, the machine can be threaded and ready for use in only a few seconds. A simple lever switches from forward to reverse sewing for finishing off seams, and the tension adjustment allows users to fine-tune the machine for a variety of fabric types.

Weighing in at only 12.7 pounds and exhibiting a compact size, the Singer MX60 is ideal for users who want a portable machine. It’s easy to lift, carry, and store, making it a practical choice for those who work in small spaces. Despite its small size and minimal weight, the MX60 boasts a full metal frame inside the plastic outer shell. This substantial frame provides stability that allows the machine to sew smoothly, without skipping.

FAQs

Q: What is the best Singer sewing machine to purchase? The best Singer sewing machine to purchase is the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960. This computerized machine offers multiple automatic functions to make sewing procedures easier and more convenient. Features such as push-button stitch selection, automatic needle threading, and one-step buttonholes make this machine a top choice for quilters, crafters, and sewing enthusiasts. Q: Are Singer sewing machines good? Singer sewing machines are good choices for home use. Many crafters, sewists, and quilters rate Singer machines as their top choices. The Singer company has earned a reputation for manufacturing reliable, high-quality sewing machines for more than 170 years. Q: How much does a Singer sewing machine cost? Singer sewing machines range in price from $84.99 for a simple mending machine to $1,099.99 for a sewing and embroidery machine. Mid-range prices include mechanical and heavy-duty sewing machines for around $200 to $300. Computerized machines and sergers are available in the $200-to-$500 range. Q: What is the most reliable brand of sewing machine? Singer is considered by many consumers to be the most reliable brand of sewing machine. With a 171-year history, the Singer company has built a reputation for selling high-quality, durable machines that the public can rely on. Q: Which is the best sewing machine for home use? The best machine for home use is one that suits the purposes and level of experience of the user. For example, a sewer who creates quilts might choose the Singer Confidence 7469Q machine. It offers specific features that make quilt-making procedures easier. On the other hand, a shopper who wants to begin a new sewing hobby might be better served by choosing the Start 1304 model. It’s designed to deliver positive results to beginning sewists as they create basic sewing and craft projects. Q: Is Singer better than Brother? Singer is better than Brother, according to many consumers. With a 171-year history, the Singer brand has been around for longer than the Brother brand. However, the brands are certainly competitive. For many consumers, the choice between the two brands is dictated by the distinct features of individual machines. Shoppers looking for machines with specific features might choose a Singer machine over a Brother machine. Those looking for a different set of features might select Brother over Singer.

Final thoughts on the best Singer sewing machines

The Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 is a computerized sewing machine that offers advanced features to make sewing easier. It’s suitable for serious and experienced quilters, crafters, and sewists, but the clearly marked design facilitates use by beginners, as well. Multiple automatic functions take the guesswork out of sewing procedures and produce consistently excellent results in finished sewing projects.