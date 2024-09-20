It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a cheap AF drone

Only $80 and everything beginners want for taking pictures in the sky.

A drone flying outdoors.
Move over, Superman! There’s a new man in town … dozens, actually. What are all those things buzzing in the sky? Birds? Planes? Nope, they must be those drones you keep seeing online. Yeah, they’re so affordable now that anyone can get one.

Oh, you want one too? Great, because we have a perfect drone for beginners at an even better price: $79.99 (reg. $169.99) for the Ninja Dragon Phantom MAX 8. It’ll make you feel like a superhero or, you know, a little bit of a tech geek. Both are equally as awesome.

Make the skies your playground

Drones are the new selfie sticks—except you can get way higher up in the air with one of these quadcopters. Easily get into the air with headless mode and buzz around with a simple remote control.

If you want to take pictures and videos (of course you do), connect your phone to the controller and watch the drone’s cameras in real time. Snap a picture of fall’s vibrant foliage, pumpkin patches, or the whole family’s backyard gathering, or capture a video of a local sporting event to share with the community. HD front and bottom cameras, plus electronic image stabilization, will help you be the talk of the town.

A beginner drone user’s biggest concern is usually crashing. But we have two things to tell you. One, this drone has built-in obstacle avoidance. That means the drone automatically swerves away and stops itself from hitting walls or trees. But it’s not foolproof. So, if you do crash it, at least the drone was only $80.

Join the craze with this cheap camera drone, now only $79.99 (reg. $169.99)—that’s 52 percent savings.

