Babbel’s lifetime plan: Because ordering pizza in Italian just sounds better

So, you’ve decided to become the person who can order the perfect cappuccino or savory meal in Italy without fumbling over the word “grazie” like a tourist. Good news: Babbel has you covered for life—and we’re talking about 14 languages, not just one. This isn’t your high school Spanish class where you learned how to ask where the library is.

With Babbel, you’ll be swapping stories with locals or negotiating business deals in multiple languages before you know it. Get lifetime access to 14 languages on sale for $179.97 through Sept. 29.

Here’s the best part: learning a new language doesn’t just make you look smart. Several studies have shown it can actually make you smarter, like real-life brain crunches — the kind that can build stronger connections, boost memory, and even delay cognitive decline. Think of it as yoga for your noggin, but without the weird pretzel poses. It’s backed by science, which means you’re giving your mind a workout while learning how to ask for directions in Tokyo.

But of course, learning a new language isn’t just about “being cultured”. There are some practical perks, too. Need to ace that job interview with a global company? Babbel’s got your back. Planning to swoon someone with smooth French one-liners? Babbel again. Want to surprise your friends by casually speaking Swedish while furniture shopping at IKEA? You guessed it—Babbel.

With lifetime access to all the languages, you can learn to speak Spanish for your Mexico getaway, pick up Italian for that pasta-making class, or even dabble in German just in time for Oktoberfest.

Why limit yourself to one language when you can be a global citizen for life?

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $179.97 until Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

