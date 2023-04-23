We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Interested in breaking into the world of Amazon Web Services (AWS)? The 2023 Complete AWS Cloud Engineer, Developer, and Architect Course Bundle packs hundreds of comprehensive courses and is on sale for $39.97 until April 23.

The world of technology is constantly evolving, and AWS is quickly becoming one of the most powerful tools available in tech. This Amazon Web Services training and certification bundle is designed to help IT professionals acquire the skills to build and manage applications on the AWS cloud.

With ten powerful courses that cover every facet of AWS, from the basics to more advanced topics, this bundle brings forth a fountain of tools to help you get certified in AWS Technologies. Even better, it’s now only $39.97 (reg. $2,950), the best price online. But you’ll have to hurry since this price drop only lasts until April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Brought to you by iCollege, a trusted e-learning marketplace, this collection of AWS knowledge has earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from thousands of students. The bundle opens with courses on the foundations of using the cloud and brings forth a blend of demos, hands-on labs, and so much more, helping you practice what you learn along the way. It then turns to Amazon CloudWatch, a monitoring service for AWS, and enables you to learn how to optimize the environment best to ensure the ultimate performance based on metrics.

This AWS bundle also extensively focuses on helping you earn certifications with exam prep courses across Amazon’s entire path. From associate-level credentials to more advanced credentials, including developer, solutions architect, and SysOps administrator, learners will build their skills and become familiar with how the exams work. Plus, plenty of hands-on exercises are included to help reinforce each concept.

Ready to learn all things AWS and potentially start a career as a cloud architect, designer, or engineer?

Grab the 2023 AWS cloud courses and certification prep now for just $39.97 (reg. $2,950), the best price you’ll find online. This deal ends April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.