11 fascinating wildlife images from the Sony World Photography Awards

A fox weathers the snow. A mother elephant tries to help her calf up a muddy riverbank. A gibbon seems calm with contemplation.

The 2025 Sony World Photography Awards has announced its 10 category winners and shortlist honorees for the Open competition. “The Open competition celebrates the ability of an individual photograph to capture and distill a singular moment, and to evoke a broader narrative” a press release explains.

In the Natural World and Wildlife category, top honors went to a riveting image (seen above) of a group of polar bears gnawing on the carcass of a whale in east Greenland. The photograph was shot by Estebane Rezkallah of France.

“Fox”

A wild fox photographed at Gran Paradiso, Italy.

Copyright: © Ilena Fasci, Italy, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

The Open Photographer of the Year will be announced in London on April 16, 2025. To view all the Open competition category winners and short list photographs, visit the World Photo Organisation.

“Fever Tree Leopard”

Encountering a leopard is a rare and breathtaking moment. This majestic feline was photographed at Lake Nakuru, Kenya, deep within a fever tree forest. It was initially perched on a branch but then strolled elegantly along its massive bough – a true bucket-list experience for the photographer.

Copyright: © Peter Delaney, Ireland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“Patience!”

This juvenile polar bear had just swam across a sea inlet before breaking into a remote cabin along the shoreline of Longyearbyen, on the island of Svalbard. After breaking through the window, the bear spent some time exploring the inside, peering out of the window and throwing items out. The photograph was taken from a small boat at a distance.

Copyright: © Daniel Hannabuss, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“Dalmatian Pelican”

This squadron of pelicans was photographed from a boat on Lake Kerkini, Greece.

Copyright: © Gianni Maitan, Italy, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“We’ll Find a Way”

This pygmy elephant comforts her calf, which was unable to climb the steep riverbank to join the herd after they had crossed the Kinabatangan River in Borneo. A second elephant offers support from behind the baby. The herd returned to the river and continued downstream for an hour until they found a place where the calf could exit safely.

Copyright: © Tara Keane, Ireland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“Rockstar”

In a defensive pose, this thistle mantis looks like a rock singer performing on stage.

Copyright: © Hasan Bağlar, Cyprus, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“Splish Splash”

Great blue herons like to fish at the base of a small spillway where larger fish gather in the churning water. Although the photographer has captured images of herons catching fish here on many occasions, in this instance the early morning sun was at just the right angle to light up the splashing water, which gave the scene a different look.

Copyright: © Christopher Baker, United States, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“Gibbon”

With an absorbed gaze, this gibbon sits in quiet contemplation. Its focused expression reveals the depth of its intelligence and the sense of curiosity that defines this fascinating primate.

Copyright: © Pedro Jarque Krebs, Peru, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“The Weight of Survival”

This lion was struggling to drag a half-eaten buffalo carcass to a nearby bush in Maasai Mara, Kenya. The carcass was far too heavy, forcing the lion to take frequent breaks to rest. This moment highlights the immense effort and determination of the predator.

Copyright: © Klara Zamourilova, Czechia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“Rhino Night”

A mother rhino and calf come to drink at night in eastern South Africa, creating beautiful reflections in the still water.

Copyright: © Martin Steenhaut, Belgium, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards