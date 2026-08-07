What to do if you find a baby turtle

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Turtle mothers are stubborn creatures of habit. They usually return to the same nesting area to lay their eggs, even in the face of great obstacles.

During the spring and summer (aka baby season), it’s not unusual for the New England Wildlife Centers south of Boston to receive calls about turtles and roads, Priya Patel, the center’s Wildlife Medical Director, tells Popular Science. These include turtles trying to cross a road, on a road, or possibly struck by cars.

“Turtles are on the move as soon as it starts getting warm in the spring,” Patel explains. “They usually tend to brumate [reptilian hibernation] in one spot and then when they come up in the spring, they’ll find their partners, mate, and then they have specific areas where they usually like to lay their eggs every year. And they’ll try to get to that area, no matter what’s in their way.”

Given their perseverance, it’s unsurprising that turtle mothers will also find their way into backyards. They hide their eggs so expertly, however, that the average person is unlikely to recognize a turtle nest unless they see the mother in action. And even then, many people are unsure of what the turtle is up to.

“Most people don’t know what they’re doing when they find them. They’ve just seen them in a spot for a long period of time and then they’re worried about them,” she adds.

Depending on the situation, the wildlife center asks people to either send in pictures or video before disturbing the turtle, unless the turtle is obviously injured.

Based on photographs, the wildlife center might tell residents to simply leave the turtle alone for the time being, because she could be laying eggs. If the turtle is endangered, however, then it’s good to let someone know.

By shining a light through the shell, vets can see the developing turtle embryo inside and confirm that the egg is viable. It’s a simple technique that offers a glimpse at the next generation before they hatch. Image: New England Wildlife Center.

“If it’s an endangered species, then we would recommend you report it,” Patel explains. “And then the state or a conservation group like Mass Aubon might come out and flag the nest.”

When the wildlife center does receive an injured pregnant turtle, they do everything in their power to care for her. If she is beyond saving, the team will collect her eggs and incubate them to make sure that at least the babies survive. Even in the case where the mother can be saved, the team will induce egg-laying chemically and incubate the eggs so that the mother can focus all of her energy on healing.

If you come across a turtle during baby season that you’re worried about, reach out to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or a local wildlife center.And make sure to have your camera on you. Photographs or a video could help experts decide what you should do next. That next action might consist of simply appreciating—from a distance—a committed mama hard at work.