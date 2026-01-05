Aquarium welcomes third endangered penguin chick in less than a month

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Last December, staff at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, celebrated the arrival of two newly hatched African penguin chicks (Spheniscus demersus). Their births marked a big moment in conservation efforts for the critically endangered species, but even more good news was apparently on the way.

Less than a month after welcoming Duffy and Oscar to the flock, Adventure Aquarium has announced another newcomer. But instead of naming the facility’s 53rd penguin themselves, aquarium handlers are turning to local visitors for input.

Adventure Aquarium’s youngest penguin isn’t Duffy and Oscar’s younger sibling, but the second hatchling from penguin parents Mushu and Hubert (for reference, Duffy and Oscar’s parents are named Myer and Cornelia). In a statement, the facility’s African penguin primary biologist, Maddie Olszewski-Pohle said she and her coworkers are “very excited” for the latest addition.

“Both parents did an exceptional job feeding and caring for this chick, who is the biggest this season,” she added.

Three newborn African penguin chicks at Adventure Aquarium

African penguin populations are dwindling thanks to the climate crisis, but their struggle started as much as 22,000 years ago. The penguins flourished across 15 large islands near South Africa during the Last Glacial Maximum period, at point totalling as many as 18.8 million birds. However, rising ocean levels gradually submerged much of their habitat. Only around 19,800 adults are estimated to live in the wild today, and in 2024 the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List reclassified African penguins from “Endangered” to “Critically Endangered.” Aside from habitat conservation, penguin homes including Adventure Aquarium, the Columbian Park Zoo in Indiana and Baltimore’s Maryland Zoo are instrumental in stabilizing the population.

For now, the staff at Adventure Aquarium will care for the new chick along with Duffy and Oscar behind-the-scenes.. The trio will only make their public debut once they grow their protective, waterproof feathers. Until then, Adventure Aquarium visitors are encouraged to make their voices heard. A contribution to onsite donation boxes benefitting both AZA SAFE African Penguins and The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds will allow visitors to the aquarium just outside of Philadelphia to vote between one of four potential names: Scrappy, Zero, Flounder, and Toothless.