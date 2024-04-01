Imagine walking down the street and encountering a real-life Squirtle. Can you picture how much it would weigh? Are you running away or stopping to pet the turtle-like creature? Well, before you answer, consider that a real-life Squirtle would weigh about the same as a koala—about 19.8 pounds (or 9 kilograms).

In our latest video, we used the Pokédex to find the exact weights of 11 of our favorite Pokémon, and then match them up in a 3D comparison with real animals that share the same weights.

