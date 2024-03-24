One of the most valuable caches in human history was found buried in an old mine in Lower Saxony. It wasn’t a precious mineral or ancient artifact—no, it was paper. In the latest video from Popular Science, we share the unbelievable and little known story of how 14 tons of buried paper impacted the space race.

Want more Popular Science videos? Check out “The $15,000 A.I. From 1983” and “Why Do We Put Holes In Our Head?” And don’t forget to subscribe on YouTube.