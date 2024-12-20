27 new, exciting, and blobby species discovered in the Peruvian rainforest

A rainfrog, an amphibious mouse, and a “blob-headed” fish are only some of the 27 new species discovered deep Peru’s Amazon rainforest. During a survey in 2022, a team from Conservation International recorded 2,046 total species living in this lush and heavily forested landscape, many of whom are endangered.
The creatures were all found in the Alto Mayo Landscape which spans the Andes mountains to the Amazon River and includes the Alto Mayo Protected Forest. Instead of being one static environment, the Alto Mayo Landscape is a complex mix of different ecosystems and communities, including Indigenous territories, cities, and towns.
Of the 2,046 total species recorded, at least 34 of them appear to live only in the Alto Mayo. To document so many species, the scientists complemented their traditional survey methods with camera traps, bioacoustics sensors, and environmental DNA (eDNA) collected from the water.
Meet the mammals
Among the 151 mammals the team recorded, four are new to science. These include a spiny mouse, bat, squirrel, and a very rare amphibious mouse with webbed feet. At least 12 of these species are threatened with extinction.
Something fishy
Sixty-eight fish species were documented during the 38-day expedition. Eight of them are new to science, including a mysterious “blob-headded” fish. Scientists are still not sure exactly what the function of the blob is.
The scaly crew
This tropical region is well-known for fascinating and fearsome reptiles. The team documented 45 reptiles and amphibians. Three amphibians are new to science– a rainfrog, a narrow-mouthed frog, and a climbing salamander.
Winged creatures
The place was also crawling with insects–289 to be exact. They found 218 butterfly species and 71 scarab beetles. Of these, 12 are new to science, including 10 butterflies and two beetles.
A spectacular 536 bird species were spotted. Twenty-six of these birds are threatened with extinction, including the speckle-chested piculet and long-whiskered owlet.
Plants and beyond
Among the fauna, the team documented 955 different plant species. Ten of these are threatened with extinction, including some rare orchids and plants that are only found this region. Additionally, 48 species of both plants and animals observed in this expedition may also be new to science. Naming these will require more research.
The human connection
In addition to this incredible wild biodiversity, Alto Mayo Landscape has a relatively high human population density. This has led to some serious environmental pressures, including deforestation and agricultural expansion.
The data from this expedition will also guide plans to connect the Alto Mayo Protected Forest with the Cordillera Escalera Regional Conservation Area. This will form an ecological corridor that is essential for species persistence. This newly collected will also support a spatial management plan for the Alto Mayo Landscape. The plan is designed to conserve biodiversity, enhance agricultural sustainability, and secure essential ecosystem services that local Indigenous communities depend on.
“Discovering four new mammals in any expedition is surprising–finding them in a region with significant human populations is extraordinary,” Trond Larsen, who leads Conservation International’s Rapid Assessment Program in the Moore Center for Science, said in a statement. “This is a vibrant, dynamic mosaic of ecosystems, both natural and anthropogenic, that we must maintain and restore if we hope to protect the species found there.”
Peruvian scientists and local experts with extensive traditional knowledge from Indigenous Regional Federation of the Alto Mayo Awajun Communities (FERIAAM) also were critical to the success of this expedition and will play a role in the actions that will come from it.
“This Rapid Assessment allows the Awajún to protect our culture, natural resources and our territory, as we have a deep connection with nature,” Yulisa Tuwi, an Awajún woman who assisted with the research on reptiles and amphibians, said in a statement. “Being part of this research has allowed me to better understand how plants, animals and ecosystems interact with each other, and how this is part of our Awajún cosmovision.”
