27 new, exciting, and blobby species discovered in the Peruvian rainforest

A rainfrog, an amphibious mouse, and a “blob-headed” fish are only some of the 27 new species discovered deep Peru’s Amazon rainforest. During a survey in 2022, a team from Conservation International recorded 2,046 total species living in this lush and heavily forested landscape, many of whom are endangered.

Get the Popular Science newsletter Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The creatures were all found in the Alto Mayo Landscape which spans the Andes mountains to the Amazon River and includes the Alto Mayo Protected Forest. Instead of being one static environment, the Alto Mayo Landscape is a complex mix of different ecosystems and communities, including Indigenous territories, cities, and towns.

Of the 2,046 total species recorded, at least 34 of them appear to live only in the Alto Mayo. To document so many species, the scientists complemented their traditional survey methods with camera traps, bioacoustics sensors, and environmental DNA (eDNA) collected from the water.

Meet the mammals

Among the 151 mammals the team recorded, four are new to science. These include a spiny mouse, bat, squirrel, and a very rare amphibious mouse with webbed feet. At least 12 of these species are threatened with extinction.

This semi-aquatic (amphibious) mouse (Daptomys sp.) that is new to science. The species belongs to a group of semi-aquatic rodents that is considered among the rarest in the world, and the few species that are known have only been observed a handful of times by scientists, with much still to be learned about their ecology. CREDIT: © Conservation International/photo by Ronald Diaz. Ronald Diaz

Something fishy

Sixty-eight fish species were documented during the 38-day expedition. Eight of them are new to science, including a mysterious “blob-headded” fish. Scientists are still not sure exactly what the function of the blob is.

A tetra species (Knodus sp.) with colorful fins that is new to science and was discovered on the RAP expedition to Alto Mayo, Peru. Related species are popular in the aquarium trade. CREDIT: © Conservation International/photo by Robinson Olivera. Robinson Olivera

The scaly crew

This tropical region is well-known for fascinating and fearsome reptiles. The team documented 45 reptiles and amphibians. Three amphibians are new to science– a rainfrog, a narrow-mouthed frog, and a climbing salamander.

This frog species (Pristimantis sp.), often known as robberfrogs or rainfrogs, is one of three new amphibians discovered on the RAP expedition to Alto Mayo, Peru. With around 600 described species, this genus of frogs is the most diverse (has the most species) among all vertebrates (animals with a backbone) in the world. CREDIT: © Conservation International/photo by Frank Condori. Frank Condori

Winged creatures

The place was also crawling with insects–289 to be exact. They found 218 butterfly species and 71 scarab beetles. Of these, 12 are new to science, including 10 butterflies and two beetles.

This clearwing butterfly (Oleria sp.) is one of the 218 species of butterflies observed during the expedition. While most butterfly wings are covered in colorful scales, the transparent parts of the wings help the butterfly to avoid detection by predators in the shadowy understory of the rain forest. CREDIT: © Conservation International/photo by Marlon Dag. Marlon Dag

A spectacular 536 bird species were spotted. Twenty-six of these birds are threatened with extinction, including the speckle-chested piculet and long-whiskered owlet.

The rufous-crested coquette (Lophornis delattrei) is a stunning hummingbird species that is rare to observe. Many species of hummingbirds were recorded on the RAP expedition, which documented 536 total bird species, of which 26 species are threatened with extinction. CREDIT: © Conservation International/photo by Marlon Dag. Marlon Dag

[ Related: See the strange new species discovered near Chile—with the help of a deep-diving sea robot. ]

Plants and beyond

Among the fauna, the team documented 955 different plant species. Ten of these are threatened with extinction, including some rare orchids and plants that are only found this region. Additionally, 48 species of both plants and animals observed in this expedition may also be new to science. Naming these will require more research.

Drone photo of a river meandering through the Alto Mayo landscape. The diversity of rivers and wetlands in the region contribute to the extraordinary variety of plants and animals found there, and are critical for sustaining local Indigenous communities. CREDIT: © Trond Larsen. Trond Larsen

The human connection

In addition to this incredible wild biodiversity, Alto Mayo Landscape has a relatively high human population density. This has led to some serious environmental pressures, including deforestation and agricultural expansion.

The data from this expedition will also guide plans to connect the Alto Mayo Protected Forest with the Cordillera Escalera Regional Conservation Area. This will form an ecological corridor that is essential for species persistence. This newly collected will also support a spatial management plan for the Alto Mayo Landscape. The plan is designed to conserve biodiversity, enhance agricultural sustainability, and secure essential ecosystem services that local Indigenous communities depend on.

[ Related: New images of deep sea wonders are surprisingly adorable. ]

“Discovering four new mammals in any expedition is surprising–finding them in a region with significant human populations is extraordinary,” Trond Larsen, who leads Conservation International’s Rapid Assessment Program in the Moore Center for Science, said in a statement. “This is a vibrant, dynamic mosaic of ecosystems, both natural and anthropogenic, that we must maintain and restore if we hope to protect the species found there.”

Peruvian scientists and local experts with extensive traditional knowledge from Indigenous Regional Federation of the Alto Mayo Awajun Communities (FERIAAM) also were critical to the success of this expedition and will play a role in the actions that will come from it.

“This Rapid Assessment allows the Awajún to protect our culture, natural resources and our territory, as we have a deep connection with nature,” Yulisa Tuwi, an Awajún woman who assisted with the research on reptiles and amphibians, said in a statement. “Being part of this research has allowed me to better understand how plants, animals and ecosystems interact with each other, and how this is part of our Awajún cosmovision.”