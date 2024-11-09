10 striking snapshots from the Weather Photographer of the Year awards

Photographer Gerson Turelly took home the competition’s inaugural Standard Chartered Climate Award, which was implemented to document the connection between weather patterns and the broader implications of climate change. Turelly’s photograph (below) shows a kayaker navigating the streets of Porto Alegre, Brazil after destructive floods pummeled the area last spring.
The Royal Meteorological Society announced the winners, selected by a panel of experts from the fields of meteorology, photography and journalism. This year, the competition received entries from photographers in 84 countries.
“I’m delighted with the variety and quality of this year’s winning photographs which show a real window into the world’s weather and climate, in both its regional differences and its interconnectivity,” judge and Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society Liz Bentley said. “From African dust impacting on Athens to tranquil weather over volcanoes, from a sudden local downpour to increased intense rainfall and flooding around the world, we are reminded that climate change is impacting on weather patterns everywhere, and that the global community needs to come together to act now and curb any further temperature rise.”