Narwhals spotted using tusks for non-mating fun

With their long, spiral tusks, narwhals (Monodon monoceros) look like something out of a fairy tale. Primarily seen in male narwhals, these single elongated teeth that can grow up to 10 feet. These gregarious whales typically travel in pods of two to 10 individuals, but are a bit elusive and difficult to study in the wild. Scientists believe that the tusks are primarily used in competition for mates, but that might not be the whole story. New drone evidence detailed in a study published February 28 in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science found that narwhals can use their tusks to forage, explore their surroundings, and even play.

“Narwhals are known for their ‘tusking’ behavior, where two or more of them simultaneously raise their tusks almost vertically out of the water, crossing them in what may be a ritualistic behavior to assess a potential opponent’s qualities or to display those qualities to potential mates,” Greg O’Corry-Crowe, a study co-author and biologist specializing in marine mammals at FAU Harbor Branch and a National Geographic Explorer, said in a statement. “But now we know that narwhal tusks have other uses, some quite unexpected, including foraging, exploration and play.”

Equipped with drones, an international team of researchers in the Arctic spotted the first evidence of narwhales using their tusks to investigate, manipulate, and influence the behavior of a fish called Arctic char (Salvelinus alpinus). They use their tusks to hit the fish with such force that the fish are subsequently stunned–and possibly killed.

In total, the team representing scientists from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and Inuit communities in Nunavut in Canada’s High Arctic captured 17 distinct behaviors in the narwhals.

These actions shed some light on the dynamics between these photogenic Arctic mammals and the fish and birds that live alongside them.One of these dynamics came in the form of a kleptoparasitism–or “food thief” situation–between a narwhal, fish, and glaucous gulls (Larus hyperboreus).

Additionally, they saw the first evidence of likely play in narwhals. They observed a type of play called exploratory-object play. During this type of play, animals handle an object as a way to learn. Human babies stacking blocks together and how dogs and cats play with toys are examples of exploratory-object play. They also show evidence of social learning, social instruction, and personality differences among individual narwhals.

Narwhals live in Arctic Ocean waters of Canada, Greenland, Norway, and Russia. CREDIT: O’Corry-Crowe, FAU/Watt, DFO

“I have been studying narwhal for over a decade and have always marveled at their tusks,” study co-author and Fisheries and Oceans, Canada research scientist Cortney Watt said in a statement. “To observe them using their tusks for foraging and play is remarkable. This unique study where we set up a remote field camp and spent time filming narwhal with drones is yielding many interesting insights and is providing a bird’s eye view of their behavior that we have never seen before.”

According to the team, the narwhals showed remarkable dexterity, precision, and speed of movement of the tusk. They also regularly made adjustments to track a moving target. The tip of the tusk was used to interrogatedand manipulate the target in short bursts. The fish typically responded to these brushes with the narwhal tusk.

“Our observations provide clear evidence of narwhals chasing fish and using their tusks to interact directly with the fish and to influence the fish’s behavior,” said O’Corry-Crowe. “Some of the interactions we saw appeared competitive in nature with one whale blocking or trying to block another whale’s access to the same target fish, while others may have been more subtle, possibly communicative and even affiliative. None appeared overtly aggressive.”

Some of the social behaviors among the whales–inlcuding learning from one another–also suggests that these social processes might speed up the behavioral adaptation in response to changes in the Arctic. Some parts of the Arctic are warming three times faster than the rest of the planet, depending on the region and time of year.

“To understand how narwhals are being affected by and adapting to the changing Arctic, field studies using innovative, non-invasive tools like drones are essential to observe them in their natural environment without disturbing them,” said O’Corry-Crowe. “Drones provide a unique, real-time view of their behavior, helping scientists gather crucial data on how narwhals are responding to shifts in ice patterns, prey availability and other environmental changes. Such studies are key to understanding the impact of global warming on these elusive animals.”