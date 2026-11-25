In July, a green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) found itself in a bind. Like many unlucky marine and aquatic animals, this turtle ended up tangled in fishing line. But this reptile’s luck was about to change. Volunteers with the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Southern California Sea Turtle Monitoring community science program were out gathering field data on the green sea turtles spotted in the San Gabriel River in Santa Barbra, California.

The first attempt at a rescue was unsuccessful. The sea turtle was swimming in deep water with low visibility, so it could not be reached. But by the next day, the team saw the turtle swimming in an area of the river easier to access.

The roughly 70-pound turtle is now receiving behind-the-scenes care at the Aquarium of the Pacific. According to the aquarium, the fishing line caused a severe constriction injury on its the sea turtle’s left flipper. The reptile also swallowed some of the fishing line, risking damage to its internal organs.

“When the sea turtle came to us, it had a fishing line constriction that caused severe damage to its flipper,” Aquarium of the Pacific veterinarian Dr. Brittany Stevens said in an emailed statement. “Despite all efforts over the past few months, unfortunately, the left flipper could not be saved and had to be amputated to aid in the turtle’s recovery.”

Endor the sea turtle swimming

This is not the aquarium’s first experience with three-flippered turtles. The team rescued and rehabilitated a green sea turtle named Porkchop, who was released into the wild in February. Porkchop has since been spotted by aquarium volunteers who monitor sea turtles.

The turtle now named Endor is receiving wound care and antibiotics as it goes through rehabilitation, with the goal of eventually returning to the wild. Endor is a sub-adult, meaning it is past the juvenile stage, and approaching sexual maturity, but not yet a full adult turtle. The sex has not been determined and Endor was previously tagged by NOAA in 2025.

As Endor is rehabilitated, it will eventually move from the behind-the-scenes sea turtle care area to a rehabilitation area open for public viewing. Meatloaf, an over 250-pound rescued green sea turtle, is currently living in that space.

Three-flippered sea turtles like Endor can survive in the wild. Image: Aquarium of the Pacific.

Josh Barber

The Aquarium of the Pacific has been caring for several turtle species since 2000, including green, olive ridley (Lepidochelys olivacea), and loggerhead (Caretta caretta). All sea turtle species found in U.S. waters are listed as endangered or threatened and are protected by the Endangered Species Act.

To find a licensed animal rescue and rehabilitation organization in your area, visit Animal Help Now or call your local animal control department.