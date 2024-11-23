5 fascinating wildlife images from National Geographic’s Pictures of the Year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

An emperor penguin chick waddles to the edge of a cliff and jumps, plummeting 50 feet to the icy waters below. National Geographic captured the daring penguin plunge via a drone camera, marking the first time the behavior had ever been recorded on film. An image (seen below) documenting the moment also made the final list of the magazine’s Pictures of the Year 2024 honorees.

A young emperor penguin jumps off a 50-foot cliff for its first swim. The species normally breeds on low-lying sea ice, but some colonies have been found on higher and more permanent ice shelves, behavior likely to become increasingly common with climate change. Left by their parents a month earlier, the chicks must fend for themselves and find food by hunting in the sea. Photo by Bertie Gregory for National Geographic

The annual Pictures of the Year list is narrowed down from 2.3 million photographs and celebrate our spectacularly diverse planet. From the imposing sand dunes of Egypt’s Western Desert to a farmer in Romania dealing with a changing environment, the images bring stories to life in stunning detail. For more, visit NatGeo.com.

A scientist holds the 70-day-old fetus of a rhino conceived through in vitro fertilization. Photo by Ami Vitale

Ingo Arndt worked with the University of Konstanz to build a nest for viewing the breeding behavior of wood ants, normally hidden in forest mounds. Arndt watched female colony workers clean eggs, larvae spin cocoons, and hatchlings like this one open cocoons with their mandibles before workers helped cut them out. Photo by Ingo Arndt

Periodical cicadas spend 13 or 17 years in the ground, emerging only to reproduce. Last May and June, for the first time in 221 years, brood XIII, with a 17-year cycle, and brood XIX, with a 13-year cycle, emerged simultaneously in the Midwest and southeastern United States, respectively, filling the air with vibrations as they called out to mate. Photo by for National Geographic

National Geographic Magazine Cover, Dec. 2024.