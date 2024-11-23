5 fascinating wildlife images from National Geographic’s Pictures of the Year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
An emperor penguin chick waddles to the edge of a cliff and jumps, plummeting 50 feet to the icy waters below. National Geographic captured the daring penguin plunge via a drone camera, marking the first time the behavior had ever been recorded on film. An image (seen below) documenting the moment also made the final list of the magazine’s Pictures of the Year 2024 honorees.
The annual Pictures of the Year list is narrowed down from 2.3 million photographs and celebrate our spectacularly diverse planet. From the imposing sand dunes of Egypt’s Western Desert to a farmer in Romania dealing with a changing environment, the images bring stories to life in stunning detail. For more, visit NatGeo.com.
