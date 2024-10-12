How to squirrel-proof your pumpkins

Pumpkins are a standard fall decoration and, unfortunately, a tempting treat for wildlife. Raccoons, deer, moose, foxes, mice, and insects all enjoy feasting on pumpkins. Squirrels, in particular, are fond of snacking on this porch decor. Although pumpkins are a great treat for these animals, here are some methods to deter them temporarily and allow you to enjoy your seasonal decorations.

Understanding the problem

Squirrels are attracted to pumpkins because of their soft, edible interiors and seeds. The squash provides essential fats, nutrients, and hydration due to its moisture content, making it hard for squirrels to resist—especially when pumpkins are left out in the open as an easy treat. If you’re unsure whether a squirrel has been nibbling on your pumpkin, look for scratches on the surface or hollowed-out sections. These are common signs that a squirrel has been snacking on your pumpkin.

Common methods used to deter squirrels

There are several ways to protect your pumpkins from squirrels and other wildlife, each with its pros and cons. Often, you may need to use two or more methods in combination:

Covering your pumpkins with wire mesh or cages can effectively block squirrels, though it may not be the most aesthetically pleasing option.

Offering alternative food sources such as corn or seeds can divert their attention from your pumpkins. However, this might draw more squirrels to your yard, and some may still target your pumpkins.

Applying commercial or homemade repellents can deter squirrels from your pumpkins. This method is generally the most effective and cost-efficient, particularly if you create your own deterrent.

DIY squirrel deterrents

Petroleum jelly

One of the easiest and cost effective squirrel repellents is petroleum jelly. It deters squirrels from nibbling because the petroleum jelly makes the surface sticky and greasy, which the squirrels find unappealing. However, it’s important to note that petroleum-based products can be harmful to wildlife, when ingested in large amounts.

To use petroleum jelly as a deterrent:

Cleaning the pumpkin to ensure the surface is dirt-free. This will help the jelly adhere better.

Apply a generous layer of petroleum jelly all over the pumpkin, focusing on areas squirrels are likely to bite, such as the stem and any exposed flesh.

It’s important to reapply the petroleum jelly regularly, especially after rain or as it wears off, to maintain its effectiveness throughout the season.

Hot peppers

Capsaicin, the active chemical component in hot peppers that gives them their heat, serves as an effective mammal deterrent. Squirrels, along with many other mammals, find this chemical irritating, which makes the objects they chew on less appealing. Thankfully, hot peppers are safe for wildlife and domestic animals and won’t cause harm when ingested.

To create your own squirrel deterrent spray, follow these steps:

Mix 4 cups of water with 1 tablespoon of cayenne pepper.

Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and shake well.

To use, spray the mixture liberally over your pumpkins.

Reapply the spray regularly, especially after rain, to maintain its effectiveness.

Clear spray paint

Coating your pumpkins with clear spray paint creates a slippery surface, making it difficult for squirrels to get a good grip and preventing them from biting through. As a bonus, the clear spray paint helps preserve the pumpkin, allowing you to enjoy your gourd longer.

To keep pesky squirrels from munching on your pumpkins, follow these steps:

Gather your supplies: clear semi-gloss spray paint and gloves to protect your hands.

Evenly coat your pumpkin with the spray paint, ensuring full coverage of the surface.

Allow it to dry to the touch before handling.

Reapply the spray every week or after heavy rain to maintain the protective layer.

Maintenance

Performing regular inspections of your pumpkins will help preserve their appearance and longevity throughout the season. Check them frequently for any signs of damage or wear to the protective layer, as deterrents may need to be reapplied regularly to maintain their effectiveness. Regular inspections will also help you determine if the deterrent is working or if you need to employ a secondary method, such as a barrier, to prevent further damage. This ensures your pumpkins remain a vibrant and lasting part of your autumn display.

If everything fails or this feels like a lot of effort, at least you know your squirrel friends got a tasty treat.