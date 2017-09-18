All the ways hurricanes can harm—and help—the ecosystems they hit

Texan coastline before and after Harvey swept through in late August. The Brazos River can be seen flooding in the after shot. USGS

Bryan Brooks and his colleagues have tested water quality on Dickinson Bayou in Texas. Samuel P. Haddad

For fire ants, it was another story—the rafts of ants that floated about in Harvey’s floodwaters were armed and eager to stream onto any person or boat that ventured near. Texans were also told to be on the lookout for snakes, raccoons, and other displaced wildlife. Exotic pets can escape during the chaos too, making it easier for invasive species to spread. Meanwhile, the rivers themselves can be reshaped when storm water cuts into their banks, or when the floods fling rocks and sediments about and carry in trash and branches. As the leaves, wood and other organic matter that hurricanes churn up and leave behind rot, they will sap oxygen from the surrounding waters. As oxygen levels in rivers, lakes, and wetlands drop, fish begin to die. More than 180 million fish suffocated in Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Basin after Hurricane Andrew hit in 1992. Floodwater also carries disease and toxins; Harvey and Irma have overwhelmed wastewater treatment plants, causing sewage to overflow into Texas and Florida cities and an aquatic preserve. Already, the fecal bacterium E. coli, which can sicken people if ingested, has been detected in floodwaters in Houston. Officials worry that the hurricane has also spread pathogens like cholera and typhoid, hazardous runoff from petrochemical refineries, and carcinogens from Superfund sites. Pollution released by hurricanes can also accumulate in fish and shellfish. To find out how Harvey has altered Texan waterways, researchers will examine if the elevated floodwaters have carved changes into the streambeds and caused erosion along the banks. They’ll take water samples from tributaries and bayous and test for contaminants, or introduce common fish, shellfish, or insects to see if they thrive or die. “You take those samples back to the laboratory and you basically introduce…your canary in the coalmine,” Brooks says. Ideally, researchers would be performing these studies every year all over the state so they would have a baseline to compare with the water post-disaster, Brooks says. But Texas is a big state, so there are gaps. Without these routine surveys, though, we cannot know what is normal for a given area. It’s unclear how long it will take the ecosystem to recover from Harvey. “I don’t think anybody knows; with the type of event that’s just occurred, we don’t really have data,” Brooks says. “The amount and the extent of the flooding in this scenario is so unique.” The trees Trees taking a beating during hurricanes, and some are better equipped to handle it than others. Palm trees are full of flexible tissue that lets them bend in the wind. Most trees, once the wind picks up to 70 to 75 miles per hour, will begin to be stripped of leaves and small branches. When a storm reaches Category 3 status, it can crack trunks or tip them over. “It’s getting twisted or mashed in such a way that it weakens and fractures,” Doyle says. Still, there are several Gulf Coast trees that fare better than their fellows. Bald cypress trees are one; live oaks are so sturdy that the Navy once used them to build ships. The violence a hurricane enacts on trees can depend on its path. Hurricane Sandy, despite its long voyage as a tropical storm, was able to knock down an astonishing number of trees in the mid-Atlantic, Doyle says. The odd, perpendicular direction Sandy approached from let it stack water into an impressive storm surge that liquefied the soil, making trees easier to tip over. With mangroves, it can be hard to predict. The mangroves along the Gulf Coast are short and scrubby, and may have been spared Harvey’s winds when they were submerged in floodwater, Doyle says. “I’d be a little surprised if the surge wasn’t high enough that there wasn’t any real direct wind thrashing of the tops of the mangroves,” he says. The trees may be elastic enough to survive being battered by waves, but it’s also possible that they were left underwater too long to survive. In Florida, the mangroves grow much taller, but are better anchored in the karst underlying their soil, which is harder than the silty ground Gulf Coast mangroves grow in. “The karst provides a platform on which the roots kind of bind,” Doyle says. However, “The winds were still killing and knocking down mangroves, I expect to see post-storm some forests that are laid down.” Hurricanes can also contribute to the slow migration of marshes inwards from the coast. After a storm, the ground soaks up seawater carried in by the storm and becomes saltier. When coupled with a drought that has left the soil parched, the saltwater can settle in and make a hostile environment for trees. Over time, this can kill the trees in coastal forests. “Long after the storm is gone, those soils will still be at the higher [salinity] level,” Doyle says. Slowly, the area will transition into a ghost forest, and then a marsh. Damaged forests are bad news for birds—Hurricane Katrina knocked out fruit-bearing trees that migrating birds rely on to boost their energy before they head over the Gulf, Doyle says. “They actually were displaced into other forest habitat that had more pines and things that they don’t eat…just to keep their energy levels up.” When Hurricane Hugo struck South Carolina in 1989, it destroyed the old-growth forests that host the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker. Hurricanes spell trouble for farmers, too. Hurricane Irma has taken out half of Florida’s citrus crop this year after submerging the delicate roots of the fruit-laden trees for days. Sugar cane fields have been struck hard, too. In Georgia, about 30 percent of the pecan crop has been lost. In Cuba, miles of banana plantations have been damaged. Hurricanes do come with a few silver linings for forests. By ripping away leaves and toppling trees, storms can open up patches of forest so that sunlight can stream in and new plants can grow. “I’m not one of these alarmists, like, ‘Oh a hurricane happened everything is going to hell in a hand basket,’” Doyle says. “Yeah, we got a bunch of trees down all browned, but it’s not going to become a parking lot; it’s going to come back.” The reefs Even the seas aren’t safe from hurricanes. Sharks and other fish can sense that trouble is coming and head for deeper waters. Coral reefs, however, can get clobbered. Major hurricanes break and topple corals, sponges, and sea fans, and can bury reefs in sand, smothering them, Emma Hickerson, research coordinator for Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, said in an email. The sanctuary lies between 70 and 115 miles off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. It is full of colorful reefs and is visited by sea turtles, whale sharks, and manta rays. It’s also vulnerable when storms roll through. Water from about 60 percent of the continental United States drains into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying runoff that has created a dead zone, or dangerously low-oxygen area, the size of New Jersey. During a storm, this connection becomes even more of a liability; in 2005, Hurricane Rita battered the reefs and brought an unwelcome gift. “Rita flushed out the Texas and Louisiana coastlines, bringing with it discolored, polluted water,” Hickerson says. The water hung around for about two months. The corals appeared to have recovered well by 2008—“in time for Hurricane Ike to come barreling through and repeat the physical damage,” Hickerson says.

Corals at Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Emma Hickerson/NOAA in collaboration with The Ocean Agency