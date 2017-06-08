Celebrate World Ocean's Day with these gorgeous photos of the sea

Briny… thunderous… vast. Standing on the edge of an ocean, feet curled into the damp sand, one can’t help but feel small—whether the ocean in question is the Pacific along Oregon’s coast, where only the foolhardy dares a dip in the chilly waters sans wetsuit, or the waves of the Florida Keys, where the Atlantic turns clear and warm as it mingles with the Gulf of Mexico. On a human scale, the world’s oceans feel wild and interminable: a resource that we can use but never control, and certainly never harm. They seem too vast, too varied, too…too to ever succumb to the harm that 7.3 billion humans (and counting) could mete out. Right?

In this, there are lessons perhaps to be drawn from a Vervet monkey in Kenya, who in June of 2016 climbed onto the roof of the Gitaru Power Station and either fell or jumped onto a transformer, setting off a chain reaction that would result in a nationwide black out. Even small actions, applied carelessly, can cause catastrophic harms. We humans fumbling about the world’s oceans draw strong parallels to our Vervet cousin.

Although the world’s oceans cover 70 percent of the planet, humans have caused irreparable changes to their ecosystems through overfishing—estimates suggest that the world could essentially run out of fish by 2048. We’ve inundated the ocean with pollution from plastic, which can be found not only in the immediate vicinity of our population centers, but also in the farthest reaches of the Arctic where humans are scarce. Chemical pollutants—such as the remains of industrial processes—are so abundant that they are now found in the ocean’s deepest depths. And underpinning all of this is climate change, which is warming the oceans and threatening coral reefs. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest, experienced two years of back-to-back bleaching of over 50 percent of its corals, leaving many to worry over the reef’s continued existence. Increasing carbon dioxide emissions have also made the ocean more acidic, threatening the life of many aquatic animals.

But we need the ocean. These waters, courtesy of an unusual bacteria named Prochlorococcus, provide the majority of the world’s oxygen. At the same time, 3.5 billion people depend on the oceans for their primary source of food.

In 2009, the United Nations declared June 8 World Oceans Day in recognition of the importance of the sea to human society—and the very real harm that we are currently inflicting on this precious resource. It is a day of celebration, and also of caution; a time to marvel at the ocean’s bounty and to recognize the role that we play in either destroying or maintaining it.

In that vein, we’ve assembled a gallery of some of the most stunning—and startling—images of the ocean. Some of these will make you gasp at the beauty of the diversity of life on our planet. Others will make you gasp in horror at what we’ve lost. Hopefully, all will make you think about the ocean and our relationship to it.