What to buy Dad this Father's Day

Celebrate dads—whether they're yours or your golden retriever's—by giving them a little something that shows how much you care. Sure, an earnest "thank you" will get you far, but don't you think he deserves something, well, corporeal? Surprise them with something thoughtful and unexpected. We know just the thing.

Pipe tea infuser. Amazon

Pair this pipe tea infuser with a nice smoking jacket and pair of slippers. It is made of a soft silicone rubber and fits on the brim of your cups. $9.

Bevel shaving system. Amazon

After releasing our shaving gear guide a few weeks ago, a reader recommended that I look into a company called Bevel. I'm glad they did. The Bevel Shave System Starter Kit includes a razor, five blades, a badger-hair brush, priming oil, shaving cream, and a restoring balm. The Bevel safety razor is a brass-weighted, double-edge razor designed to prevent irritation and razor bumps. The oil protects against nicks and cuts. The shaving cream lathers, hydrates, and moisturize. The restoring balm soothes your skin post-shave. $86.

Wall guitar grip. Amazon

For the musically inclined dad, a badass guitar grip will let them display their axe proudly on the wall. This wall-mounted grip has a glossy metallic finish and a cushion. $41.

Periodic Table mug. Amazon

For the occasional coffee drinker or full-blown coffee addict, this period table coffee mug will help your dad with their coffee intake and make sure they are always in their element. The mug comes in two sizes—11 or 15 ounces—and is microwave and dishwasher safe. The dad joke is icing on the cake. $14.

Metal collar stays. Amazon

Help keep Pops looking sharp with this set of 36 stainless steel collar stays, which come in a compact, fine-looking case. The smooth edges won't rip the shirt and the stainless steel won't rust or discolor. $10.

Constellation card. Etsy

How many cards have you thrown away in your life? Say happy Father's Day with a card that a guy can hold on to for awhile. This wooden constellation card is made of natural spruce wood, is 3.2mm thick, and takes up no more room than a credit card. It comes with an envelope and pencil. $18.

Darth Vader pen holder. Think Geek

This Darth Vader Pen will make your dad proud to say they are your father. The Vader pen holder is 8.25 inches tall and comes with a refillable ballpoint pen and two ink refills—one black and one red. $30.

Timberland boots. Amazon

Timberlands are reliable, waterproof boots that everyone should own. Yes. I mean that. The leather boots have a soft, padded top collar, rubber soles, and a synthetic microfiber insulation to keep your feet comfy and warm. $190.

A mighty toothbrush holder. Amazon

This silicone bathroom organizer grips to mirrors, tiles, and marble without suction cups, adhesives, or mounts. It is waterproof, easy to clean, and has a drain on the bottom so water won't build up. $18.

Tushy bidet. Tushy.me

OK, maybe this is a weird thing to get Dad, but hear me out: bidets are great. Especially this one. The Tushy supplies a steady, adjustable flow of cool or warm water that requires no electricity or plumbing. The bidet comes with everything you need for installation and connects directly to the water pipes under your sink. There are temperature, angle, and pressure knobs to give you complete control of your comfort. $84.

Whiskey of the month. Mouth.com

A whiskey subscription is the gift that keeps on giving. Choose between a subscription of one or two 750ml bottles of whiskey from a American independent whiskey distilleries. $67 a month.

Become a beer geek. Amazon

The Complete Beer Course will teach your dad to be the craft beer expert he pretends to be. The tome offers 12 lessons on topics like brewing techniques, hops, and sour beers. $17.

uKeg 64. Amazon

The copper-plated uKeg growler holds 64 ounces of pressurized beer in its stainless steel, double-wall, vacuum-insulated body. If your father brews his own beer or has a local brewery they like, the uKeg will keep that beer crisp and cold all day. It has a tap for easy pouring, comes with a pressure gauge, and has a thin window to see how much beer is left in the keg. The adjustable CO2 regulator cap lets him choose how pressurized—up to 15psi—you want the keg to be. The keg uses food-grade CO2 cartridges. $169.

Rollors backyard game. Amazon

Sometimes a gift for your father can be a gift for the entire family. Rollors is a lot like bocce ball; you roll color-coded wooden discs to try to get them closer to a target 25 feet away. If you or your team roll your discs closer to the target, you win. $50.

Hot condiments. Amazon

This set of spicy condiments—honey, syrup, and Sriracha-style chili sauce—by Bushwick Kitchen is great for the guy who wants everything to be spicy. We all know one. $40.