Read an WWII Army private’s letters back home for the first time

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

The United Service Organizations (USO) has thousands of pieces of military memorabilia in its collections, but some of these archival items offer particularly intimate looks into the lives of former service members. Earlier this summer, the charitable organization released a collection of letters for the first time written by a U.S. soldier during World War II. Authored between 1942 and 1945 by U.S. Army Private Louis “Speedy” Weber to his wife, Frances, the messages detail his entire deployment across portions of North Africa and Europe. While Weber mainly served as an engineer building bridges and defensive fortifications, he also participated in the pivotal invasion of Normandy, France, during D-Day.

Weber and his wife remained together for the rest of their lives. Credit: USO

“When I looked up into the sky I had a hard time seeing the sun, because of the planes we had up there,” he wrote to Frances on June 14, 1944, barely a week after the battle. “It was a sight I’ll never forget.’

Weber ultimately survived not only D-Day, but the war’s conclusion before returning home to his wife. The couple didn’t have any children, but remained married for the rest of their lives. Weber passed away in Florida in 1997, while Frances died in 2005.

“These letters were written for one person. Now, for the first time, they belong to all of us,” USO CEO Mike Linnington said in a recent statement.

Although much is now known about Weber’s life, less can be said about who donated his more than 300 letters to the USO. According to local news affiliate ABC7 in Richmond, Virginia, the archive arrived to the organization via an anonymous donor in 2022.