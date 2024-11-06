5 cool Toyota concept builds that’ll make you want to adventure outside

In the last several years, accessories and overlanding equipment sales exploded as more people started gravitating toward the Great Outdoors. That is good news for the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), which puts on a spectacular show every fall to show off unique builds and trimmings that range from mild to wild.

This year, Toyota showcased an impressive set of 10 concept cars to celebrate the two pillars of adventure and performance. The brand says these dream vehicles will spark the imagination of its fans, and the upside is increased sales and feedback on future development. It’s a major investment, too: SEMA brings in more than 100,000 attendees every year, and building up a booth requires big thinking and big bucks. Basically, SEMA is the Big Game of the aftermarket.

I’m having a hard time choosing a favorite, although I’m leaning toward the Dakar Rally-inspired RAV-X concept and imagining myself hurling through the sand in that thing. Here’s a roundup of my favorites from the concepts built on a Tacoma, RAV4, GR Supra, GR86, Tundra, Land Cruiser, 4Runner, and a 1994 drift truck.

Suprabird Tribute

I’m starting with the Suprabird because it has the best name. Created with a GR Supra, Toyota fitted it with a custom body kit, covered it in Petty Blue, and added a cold air intake and custom cat-back performance exhaust. Dedicated to the late, great NASCAR champion Richard Petty, Suprabird was designed with Petty’s 1969 Superbird in mind. Rolling on custom 19-inch wheels wrapped in performance tires, the Suprabird is a fitting tribute. As a one-off, you can’t order one of these concepts but you can get a Hot Wheels diecast replica. (Psst, Santa…)

Ultimate Tailgate Tundra

Someone at Toyota decided to build a tailgater’s dream truck from a new Tundra. Five waterproof 55-inch TV screens are mounted to a custom shell that emerges from the truck bed, working in tandem with a high-end JBL sound system, and a 185 square-foot canopy shades the entire setup. Fans could live there for an entire weekend with a supply of chicken wings and chips and never set foot in the crowded stadium. An onboard generator supplies the power for the TVs and the built-in satellite communication system that streams all the sports channels.

Tacoma TRD ProRunner

Image: Toyota

Channeling a blend of desert racing culture and NASCAR driver Jimmie Jonhnson’s past as an off-road competitor, this race-modified Tacoma truck has an armored underbelly and a ton of TRD parts. It’s built around a roll cage with multipoint race harnesses and features Fox QS3 internal bypass shocks with rear remote reservoirs and TRD upper control arms to cushion the ride. Both the driver and passenger sit in Toyota’s new IsoDynamic Performance seats, which can be adjusted to the desired firmness. Underneath the Jimmie Johnson graphics and the iconic yellow, orange, and red stripes cribbed from off-road legend Ivan “Ironman” Stewart’s Baja trucks, this Tacoma is painted in the 2025 TRD exclusive “Mudbath” color. Let me get it muddy and we’ll see if it matches.

GR86 Rally Legacy

Image: Toyota Larry Chen

In pictures, the GR86 Rally Legacy concept looks like a cartoon car in all of the best ways. Reminiscent of the Celica GT-Four rally from the ‘80s and ‘90s, this build is a mashup of a 2024 GR86 chassis and an engine/all-wheel-drive drivetrain from the GR Corolla. Engineers added custom coil-over dampers and control arms for the best handling, and the steering rack was adjusted for proper fit. Ultimately, the result is a 300-hp rally car that looks like it would be a blast to toss around in the corners.

RAV-X

Image: Toyota

The humble RAV4 launched in 1996 as a puffy little crossover with rounded edges and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 120 horsepower. In 2024, the RAV4 is still a hot seller, but it’s never seen a form like this one. Senior engineering manager Jakin Wilson calls it a “halo vehicle concept for the RAV4 lineup,” which basically means they pulled out all the stops. For this build, the team began with a RAV4 plug-in hybrid that provides 302 horsepower. A custom suspension increased the height of the crossover by two inches and elevated front and rear skid plates improved ground clearance, a must for off-road exploring. A rear spoiler and aerodynamic venting gives the RAV-X a much tougher look that would be at home in the challenging Dakar Rally.