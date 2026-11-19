In the spring of 1967, William Shurcliff began moonlighting on a project that seemed hopeless: urging the U.S. government to stop supersonic jets. By day, the Harvard-trained physicist ran experiments at the Cambridge Electron Accelerator. By night, he spent hours writing letters—to congressmen, federal aviation officials, mayors, and newspaper editors. It was not a job he wanted. “I was hoping and praying someone else would do it,” he told The Harvard Crimson.

But no one else would. So Shurcliff launched the Citizens League Against the Sonic Boom and took aim at the most expensive project in U.S. commercial aviation history at the time, the Supersonic Transport (SST) program. His opposition to the SST stemmed from research by Swedish scientist Bo Lundberg, who had written extensively on the perils of supersonic aviation, chiefly the sonic boom, which could impact hundreds of millions of people every day. Shurcliff’s goal was uncompromising. “Just as the only way to get rid of the smell of the skunk is to eliminate the skunk,” he told The New York Times, “we propose to attack the sonic boom by eliminating the SST.”

It worked. In 1971, Congress cut off funding for the SST, and two years later the FAA banned civilian supersonic flight over U.S. soil.

Today, prompted by a 2025 executive order, the FAA is proposing to lift that ban before any community response tests of emerging supersonic technology have taken place. And even if new engineering designs can reduce the sonic booms at airliner scale, the economic and environmental costs that have plagued supersonic flight haven’t changed since Shurcliff’s day.

How a scientist from the Manhattan Project became an unlikely crusader against supersonic jets

During World War II, Shurcliff worked at the federal Office of Scientific Research and Development, helping keep the Manhattan Project’s atomic-bomb patents secret. In 1946, he witnessed firsthand the atomic tests at Bikini Atoll and wrote the official account, Bombs at Bikini. His son later told The New York Times that his father was so affected he spent the rest of his life atoning for that work.

The American army detonated atomic bombs above the Bikini Atoll near the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean between July and August 1946. Image: Getty Images / Contributor / Keystone-France

When supersonic aviation programs began heating up in the 1960s, Shurcliff was wary of the press, but he was clear about supersonic technology. “We all believe in progress,” he told the Crimson, “but some things just aren’t progress.”

The race to outpace the speed of sound

The U.S. government-sponsored SST program was the culmination of supersonic military research that began on the heels of World War II. In January 1947, months before anyone had flown faster than sound, Popular Science described Bell’s experimental XS-1, also known as the X-1, which it said might someday reach 1,700 mph, more than twice the speed of sound and three times faster than a typical commercial jet. That October, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in the X-1.

Fifteen years later, in 1962, Britain and France agreed to build Concorde, and the Soviet Union soon launched its own supersonic airliner program, Tupolev Tu-144. The following year, President John F. Kennedy committed the U.S. to a faster, bigger rival, SST. Boeing won the contract in 1966. But even as the race heated up, an enormous problem trailed in its wake.

What is a sonic boom?

Sit in a closed room and the air feels perfectly still, but it isn’t. At room temperature, air molecules zip around at an average of about 1,000 miles per hour, each one bouncing off its neighbors billions of times a second. You don’t feel a gale because they’re flying every which way at once—for every molecule headed toward your face, another is headed away. What you’re feeling, without noticing, is the sum of all that pummeling—air pressure—about 14.7 pounds of it on every square inch (psi) of your body at sea level. You notice it only when the balance shifts, such as when the wind blows—a mass of air being pushed from high pressure toward low.

That restless jostling of air molecules is also how sound travels. A voice, a drumbeat, or a jet engine will shove the molecules, which pass along the shove like a crowd in a stadium passing along a wave even as every fan stays in place. The ricocheting molecules pass along vibrations somewhat inefficiently, which is why sound travels a bit slower than the molecules themselves, about 760 mph at sea level, and slower still in the frigid air at airplane cruising altitudes.

When a plane flies faster than the speed of sound, it outruns the air molecules carrying the wave. The air ahead gets no warning until the jet slams it aside, compressing it and creating a shock wave that trails the jet like the V-shaped wake behind a speedboat. But the shock wave’s wake is three-dimensional, spreading in a widening cone that sweeps across the ground below.

A sonic boom isn’t a single bang that occurs the moment a plane “breaks the sound barrier.” It’s a continuous swath of jarring noise and pressure that follows the jet. Anyone in the cone’s path, or “boom carpet,” experiences it.

The Concorde, a supersonic passenger plane, being rolled out of an airplane hangar at Filton Factory in Bristol, United Kingdom. Image: Getty Images / Contributor / Keystone-France

In his 1970 explainer, S/S/T and Sonic Boom Handbook, Shurcliff estimated the boom carpet at 40 to 60 miles wide for the supersonic aircraft of his day. The jolt hits hardest directly beneath the flight path and weakens toward the cone’s edges.

Worse, Shurcliff warned, boom behavior was erratic. Swirls of wind and temperature could focus a shock wave so that one house took twice the jolt of its neighbor a few hundred feet away. That, he argued, meant people would never get used to sonic booms, just as people never get used to lightning and thunder.

Why sonic booms can pose big problems

On paper, booms don’t seem like they should be a big deal. A boom from supersonic passenger jets like Concorde raises air pressure at sea level about .014 psi relative to the normal 14.7 psi we live with—that’s just a 0.1 percent increase. It doesn’t seem like much, but relative to everyday sounds, it’s enormous.

If you’ve ever stood near the speakers at a live concert and felt the bass or drum hit your chest, you’ve felt a pressure pulse like a sonic boom, but that bass is only 6.5 pascals, or Pa, a measure of air pressure. Now multiply that punch by about 15 and deliver it without warning. It’s roughly the shove of a 30 mph wind gust delivered in a fraction of a second and aimed at every wall and window of your house at once. That’s what the 0.1 percent of a supersonic jet actually represents.

What no one knew in the early 1960s, when supersonic research was barreling ahead, was how people would feel living under that boom carpet day after day. In 1964, the FAA decided to find out, picking Oklahoma City.

In 1964, Oklahoma City residents tested how disruptive sonic booms were. Answer: Very.

In a six-month trial that began in February 1964, Oklahoma City residents were subjected to eight sonic booms a day, starting at 7 a.m., to gauge how well they would accept the disruption, and whether they would grow accustomed to it. By the end, the Oklahoma City Council had requested a halt to the flights, and the FAA had logged more than 12,000 calls, mostly complaints, alongside more than 5,000 damage claims for broken windows, cracked walls and floors, and destruction of personal property.

A Sonic Boom Isn't One Bang, It's a Moving Cone #Shorts #Physics #SonicBoom #Aviation #Science A sonic boom cone travels in a conical shape behind a supersonic plane. Video: A Sonic Boom Isn’t One Bang, It’s a Moving Cone, @TheWhyShift

A sonic boom cone travels in a conical shape behind a supersonic plane. Video: A Sonic Boom Isn’t One Bang, It’s a Moving Cone, @TheWhyShift

Despite the fallout, the following year the agency pointed to a University of Chicago survey of Oklahoma City residents as vindication. Nearly three-quarters said they could live with eight booms a day indefinitely. The survey’s own numbers told a different story.

Nearly every resident surveyed, 94 percent, reported rattling walls and windows, and almost four in 10 believed the booms had damaged their homes. The longer the booms continued, the less people liked them. The share who felt more than a little annoyed rose from 37 percent to 56 percent, and those who said they could live with the booms fell from 91 percent to 73 percent during the six-month trial. Anger over the FAA’s handling of damage claims eventually turned Oklahoma Senator Mike Monroney, one of aviation’s staunchest champions, against the SST program.

How William Shurcliff put an end to supersonic planes

Although the residents of Oklahoma City delivered mixed results, the negative data emboldened the opposition. Shurcliff launched the Citizens League Against the Sonic Boom (CLASB) in March 1967 with a handful of friends and colleagues. Their mission was to eliminate the SST program and keep its boom out of American skies. By June, CLASB had about 230 members in 18 states. What united them, Shurcliff told The New York Times, was that they were “human beings who don’t like to be hit over our heads without our permission being asked.”

SST opposition grew as the fight dragged on. Environmental groups joined in, along with economists who doubted the SST would ever pay for itself. For a man new to public relations, Shurcliff seized the moment, casting sonic booms in the language of a rising environmental movement, calling them “sonic pollution.” Atmospheric scientists began warning that SST’s high-altitude exhaust could erode the ozone layer.

In 1971, Congress finally voted to cut off the program’s funding, ending America’s bid for a supersonic passenger airliner. But across the Atlantic, the European program was forging ahead.

The Concorde and the history of supersonic jets in Europe

Concorde began carrying paying passengers in January 1976, cruising at twice the speed of sound and crossing the Atlantic in about three and a half hours. But the U.S. overland ban confined it mostly to ocean routes. Only British Airways and Air France, both state-owned at the time, ever flew Concorde’s small fleet.

In July 2000, an Air France Concorde flight crashed on takeoff outside Paris, killing everyone aboard and halting flights for more than a year. In February 2002, Popular Science writer Bill Sweetman called the crash not only a tragedy but also “a metaphor for the sorry state of supersonic air travel.” But he also reported that a new supersonic race had “quietly” begun.

Private-jet maker Gulfstream wanted “a passenger jet for the rich that can smash the sound barrier yet is quiet enough to fly anywhere, anytime.” Controlling the boom was the chief obstacle. But in August 2003, over the California desert, a modified Northrop Grumman F-5 fighter plane demonstrated that a sonic boom could be reshaped and softened.

Two months later, Concorde made its last commercial flight, officially ending the supersonic era for passenger airliners.

Could supersonic jets make a comeback?

The modern darling of supersonic flight is NASA’s X-59, a one-seat research jet built by Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works. With a tapered nose that stretches roughly a third of its length, the plane’s shape spreads the shock waves so they reach the ground as a thump rather than a boom. The X-59 first flew in October 2025, went supersonic in June 2026, and a week later reached its target of Mach 1.4, or roughly 925 mph at 55,000 feet. Next, NASA plans to fly it over U.S. communities and ask residents how the thumps sound to them. In effect, we’re gearing up for Oklahoma City again, six decades later, albeit, with a gentler jolt.

NASA’s X-59 Flies Faster and Higher NASA’s new supersonic X-59 aircraft shows off its dizzying acrobatics in this video. Video: NASA’s X-59 Flies Faster and Higher, NASA Video

NASA’s new supersonic X-59 aircraft shows off its dizzying acrobatics in this video. Video: NASA’s X-59 Flies Faster and Higher, NASA Video

Since Concorde’s retirement, a handful of private supersonic startups have come, and mostly gone. Denver-based Boom Supersonic flew its one-third-scale XB-1 demonstrator faster than sound three times in January 2025, claiming that no audible boom reached the ground. Its engineering innovation is to exploit atmospheric physics. Since sound travels faster in warm air near the ground than in the frigid air up high, a jet flying only slightly faster than sound at altitude is effectively flying slower than sound near the surface. So its shock waves bend back upward before they land, a phenomenon called Mach cutoff. Boom’s planned Overture jet, seating 60 to 80 passengers, would cruise at Mach 1.7 over oceans—leaving booms in its wake—but just above Mach 1 over land, where their booms would never be heard on the ground, just the distant rumble of their jet engines. The plane hasn’t been built, and its engine is still in development.

But Washington isn’t waiting for the data. A June 2025 executive order directed the FAA to repeal its 1973 sonic boom ban over land. In July 2026, the agency proposed a replacement. Civilian jets, both commercial and private, could fly supersonic over U.S. soil as long as their booms register no more than 0.11 pounds per square foot on the ground, about a twentieth of Concorde’s. That’s about 5 Pa, or slightly less than the pressure felt standing next to the speakers at a live concert (6.5 Pa). But airlines, airports, and Europe’s aviation regulator have questioned whether enough evidence supports the number, which the FAA set without the X-59 having flown over a single community.

Supersonic jets have hefty environmental costs

Even if the boom fades to a thump, the environmental cost doesn’t. Flying faster than sound means fighting far more drag. According to a 2018 analysis by the International Council on Clean Transportation, a new supersonic airliner would “burn five to seven times as much fuel per passenger as a comparable subsonic jet.” Boom Supersonic says Overture will be able to run entirely on sustainable aviation fuel, but airlines, not manufacturers, decide what goes in the tank.

As Popular Science’s Bill Sweetman wrote in 2002, if you can afford a supersonic jet, “you’re not worried about a few lousy tons of fuel.” But everyone below will bear the cost of supersonic jetsetters’ small travel-time benefit in excess noise and climate-warming emissions.

Shurcliff saw this attempt to relax the rules coming. “Once they start flying, they’re going to want to fly them everywhere,” he told The New York Times in 1967, warning that over-water routes would be “like a foot in the door.” Fifty-nine years later, thanks to the FAA, the door is swinging open. It’s up to us to decide whether we’re prepared to live with the repercussions or push back as Shurcliff did more than half a century ago.

In A Century in Motion, Popular Science revisits fascinating transportation stories from our archives, from hybrid cars to moving sidewalks, and explores how these inventions are re-emerging today in surprising ways.