Since the rise of social media in the early 2010s, more and more scientists have taken to various platforms to share their knowledge behind everyday products, current events, and the latest discoveries in science. From the chemistry of makeup to the new treatments for disease, you can find specialized scientific accounts that explain almost anything.

While it has its downsides, the internet presents a unique opportunity for scientists to educate a wider audience on an array of websites, forums, and apps. “Social media is often a great way to reach people who are worried about something but don’t know what to do, who are interested in the topic, but want to know more—or people who are already worried and already activated, but want a community of like-minded people around them to ask questions of and to get ideas from,” climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says.

Hayoe is active on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Quora, among others, and hopes her followers gain information why climate change matters to them and how they can make a difference. “Somebody who I don’t know, who I would never meet, could just ask me a question, and if I have time, I try to answer that question,” she says. “It’s just this tremendous opportunity for people to hear straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.”

“I don’t think we’ve ever had that type of connection before, and that is the tremendous benefit of social media,” Hayhoe adds.

Biologist-turned-video creator Joe Hanson hosts an online YouTube series from PBS called “Be Smart,” where he gives in-depth answers to simple, but fascinating, questions about science and the universe. He covers everything from the universe’s mysteries, like why the color blue is so rare in nature and what fire is, to debunking myths about COVID-19 and climate change.

When people understand the world around them, Hanson says, “they’re able to live a more happy and fulfilling life where they understand their place in things, and they get to experience a genuine dent of what we would call ‘wonder.’ And by discussing their research and findings with the public, scientists can help break down the jargon and complex concepts associated with research and technology and make them easier to understand in a simple format.

“The more you find out about how strange and complex and sometimes unbelievable the universe is and how it actually works, you can feel very special for being a part of it,” Hanson adds.

Despite the wealth of information available from credible sources, there is still a significant gap in scientific understanding among the general US population. According to a 2022 report by the Pew Research Center, Americans’ trust in scientists has declined significantly since the 2020 pandemic. Individuals who had a “great deal” of trust in scientists to act in the public’s best interest dropped about 10 percent from 2020 to 2021.

“Current ratings of medical scientists and scientists have now fallen below where they were in January 2019, before the emergence of the coronavirus,” the report states.

It’s important to keep in mind that content on social media platforms is not always accurate, spreading misinformation and sometimes even conspiracy theories. “This is the double-edged sword of open access to information,” Hanson says.

That’s why it’s imperative to follow credible sources of scientific information: direct experts in the field or professional science communicators who rigorously fact-check themselves.

Thanks to the internet and social media, it’s never been easier to understand the world around us. Even with the plethora of information out there, there can be anxiety over wrestling with and adapting to the changes underway in the world. “I think of it like this: We have a lot up here in our heads. We know about global temperature and ice sheets and polar bears, but how does that connect to here?” Hayhoe says.

Some science content, especially about abstract theories, unfamiliar cultures, or planets light-years away, can seem irrelevant to our daily lives. So Hayhoe, for one, makes it a priority to show her followers how to “connect their head to their heart to their hands,” as she puts it.

“How does it connect to my life, my family, the place where I live, the things I enjoy doing? ’” she says. “A lot of what I share is ‘how are we making a difference?’”

Not sure where to start enhancing your science knowledge? Here’s a list of 19 top scientists and science educators in North America and the UK to follow on social media.

Atmospheric scientist and climate communicator Katherine Hayhoe focuses on the intersection of climate science and society, and tackles misconceptions about climate change. She has a clear-eyed and hopeful view of climate science, and shares her explanations of complex topics online. Instagram – @katharinehayhoe Twitter – @KHayhoe

focuses on the intersection of climate science and society, and tackles misconceptions about climate change. She has a clear-eyed and hopeful view of climate science, and shares her explanations of complex topics online. Marine biologist, climate advocate, and founder of ocean conservation think-tank Urban Ocean Lab Ayana Elizabeth Johnson shares conservation and climate solutions. Twitter – @ayanaeliza Instagram – @ayanaeliza

shares conservation and climate solutions. Sustainability scientist and climate activist Alaina Wood frequently explains current events, how to live sustainably, and positive climate news. Instagram – @itsthegarbagequeen

frequently explains current events, how to live sustainably, and positive climate news.

