9 useful apps that plug into Spotify

When apps and platforms get as big as Spotify, they start to attract all kinds of add-ons, extensions, and plug-ins. Extra tools from third-party developers can introduce new functionality or helpfully tweak some part of the core experience.

Of course Spotify is already packed with features, but these additional apps that run on top of Spotify can help you get even more from your music and the platform. Give one or more of them a whirl with your own account to see if they can find a place in your music streaming setup.

PlaylistAI

PlaylistAI works as an iOS app or a ChatGPT plug-in, and can then export created playlists to Spotify (and several other streaming music platforms)—the idea is you describe the type of music you want in your playlist (whether it’s for a long road trip or a quick workout session at the gym), and the AI makes some tailored suggestions.

Discoverify

Spotify’s recommendation algorithms are fine, but with Discoverify, it could be even better. Log in with your credentials, and you’ll be presented with a playlist based on your recent listening history (and you can get a new one each day). We especially like the options that appear before your playlist is generated, which let you choose how the mix is balanced (between gentle acoustic strumming and high-tempo danceability, for example).

Receiptify

Receiptify is simple, but effective: You connect it up to your Spotify account, which can be done with a couple of clicks, and it’ll give you a receipt-style rundown of your musical tastes that you can easily share with others. You can customize your receipt in several different ways too, narrowing down your listening to a certain time period. You can even see overall stats on your receipt, like the average age of the songs you listen to.

Get your receipt from Spotify with Receiptify. Screenshot: Receiptify

Spotify Player

Get Spotify Player installed on Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, and you’ve got a much easier way of managing playback on your computer. The browser add-on brings with it playback controls, easy access to a volume slider, and even album art, so you know what you’re listening to even if the actual Spotify desktop app is hidden away in the background. It really does improve the Spotify experience, and feels like an official add-on.

Obscurify

True audiophiles will be interested in checking out Obscurify, which compares your listening habits to other users on the platform (Spotify Wrapped does a similar trick, but you can use Obscurity any time of year). If you’re mainstream or otherwise, Obscurify will tell you about it, and it can offer up recommendations too—so it’s a great way of finding new artists that match with musical preferences that you might not realize you had.

Songscape

Songscape does something genuinely different from the norm with your Spotify stats, presenting them as a funky three-dimensional chart that visualizes the type of music you listen to using dots and colors: You can see how your mix of tunes looks in terms of its tempo, energy, and volume, for example. It’s a really interesting way of looking at how the Spotify algorithm views you, and you can listen to some of your favorite tracks as well.

Songscape gives you a genuinely different look at your tunes. Screenshot: Songscape

Last.fm

Last.fm has been around since way back in 2002, right when the digital music revolution was just beginning. Connect it to your Spotify account for a much more detailed look back at your listening: It can track the tunes you queue up across multiple devices and multiple services, giving you a supercharged version of Spotify Wrapped, any time of the year. It’s also great for discovering new artists you might like, based on what you already listen to.

Soundiiz

Should you ever want to leave Spotify for another platform—or perhaps more relevant for this guide, move from another platform to Spotify—then Soundiiz is the perfect assistant to help you move. It lets you sync your playlists between multiple platforms with ease, and the long list of supported services includes Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, and YouTube (very handy if you’ve been doing a lot of your listening via videos).

Stats.fm

Some Spotify listeners just want as many statistics as they can get access to, and Stats.fm unlocks a lot of the information that Spotify has about your listening habits but which it doesn’t necessarily share. The app is available for both Android and iOS, and lets you dig into the genres you like, the amount of time you’ve been spending on Spotify, who your favorite artists are, and much more, and you can track these trends over time as well.