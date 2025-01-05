Where to find Meta AI in Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram—and what you can do with it

You’ve no doubt noticed artificial intelligence finding its way into every app, service, and hardware device. It’s now unusual to see a tech product launch where AI isn’t the main talking point. Meta is one of the companies pushing AI the hardest, with its own set of AI models, and a selection of AI bots and tools inside its own apps. (Experts and critics also say Meta may be taking their AI too far, which Meta responded to by removing multiple AI profile accounts.)

If you’ve used Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram recently, then you may have spotted a new Meta AI bot, ready and waiting to be of assistance. Here’s how you can make use of it—and what your options are in terms of security and privacy.

How to find Meta AI

You’ll find Meta AI front and center in Meta’s apps: In the Facebook Messenger app, for example, tap Chats and you’ll see a Meta AI input box right at the top, above your real life friends and family members. Tap inside that box, and you can start chatting about whatever topic you like. You can also tap Meta AI on the tab bar at the bottom.

It’s the same in the WhatsApp app (you’ll see the Meta AI logo on the Chats tab), and in the Instagram app (tap the message button, in the top right corner of the home tab, and Meta AI is at the top). The Meta AI logo is a glowing blue and purple circle, and it’s hard to miss as you use the apps.

Meta AI is prominently displayed in your chats. Screenshot: Meta

There’s another way to get Meta AI up, inside one-to-one or group chats with real people: Tag @MetaAI in your conversation, type out a prompt, and you’ll get the same response as you would if you were chatting to the AI bot directly—except, of course, the other chat participants will be able to see the message and response.

The AI bot chats all use the same underlying model (called Llama), but your chats aren’t synced between the three apps. Unfortunately for AI skeptics, there’s no way to hide or turn off Meta AI: You just have to ignore it if you don’t want to use it. However, you can delete, mute, and archive Meta AI chats just like any other conversation—just long press on the AI chat in the main conversation list.

How to use Meta AI

If you’ve used an AI chatbot like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT, then you’ll be familiar with the way these tools work: You can ask Meta AI to look up facts from the web, write poetry, or suggest ideas for something. You can get recommendations for podcasts, inspiration for a birthday party, or suggestions about how to fix a faucet leak.

You can ask Meta AI for advice and instruction on just about any topic—though as usual with generative AI, be careful of putting too much trust in the answers. These AI bots are built to imagine new text, and that can lead to hallucinations. Sometimes Meta AI will reference the web (when looking up facts, for example)—and when this happens you’ll see web links within the response. Tap on these links to check the facts.

You can ask Meta AI questions about just about anything. Screenshot: Meta

Image generation is included here: Just ask Meta AI to create or draw an image of whatever you like. It could be a cat sat on a wall, a cabin in the woods, or a person exploring the surface of Mars. The more detail you can add, the more closely the result is going to match your original vision—and you can specify the style of the image too, whether it’s a photo, a painting, or something else.

There are some interesting image-related tricks you can try: For example, you can use it to create a new profile picture for yourself. Two suggestions from Meta are “imagine me as royalty” or “imagine me in a surrealist painting”, so you can see what’s possible. You’re also able to edit an AI-generated image by tapping and holding on it, then typing in your additional prompt.

Meta AI can generate images for you as well. Screenshot: Meta

Meta itself splits what you can do into three main sections: learn (“summarize the history of the Universe”), create (“imagine dogs playing chess”), and connect (“plan a game night with friends”). That gives you some idea of what’s possible, and you can now interact with Meta AI with your voice if you want—just tap the sound button to the right of the input box.

One of the features recently added to Meta AI is the ability to use photos in your chats—either picked from your phone’s gallery or taken through the camera. You can identify objects and landmarks, create AI images based on existing photos, and more: Try snapping a picture of a cake and asking how to make it, for example.