Human vs: humanoid: Half-marathon pits robots against 12,000 joggers

Runners completing a half marathon in Beijing later this year will do so with some unusual, metal competition at their sides. According to a press release from China’s Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, more than 12,000 human runners will square off against dozens of bipedal, humanoid robots from more than 20 companies in a 13-mile course. The top three finishers, be they human or humanoid, will receive prizes. But the robots will have their work cut out for them. As of now, no bipedal robot has successfully completed that long of a race, let alone against a seasoned human runner. The announcement was first spotted by the South China Morning Post.

There are some requirements the robot joggers will have to meet. For starters, they will need to look vaguely human. That means two legs and a mechanical structure capable of carrying out bipedal functions like upright walking and running. These guidelines rule-out high-functioning quadruped robots like Boston Dynamics’ Spot or KAIST’s RAIBO2, which completed a full marathon last year in just over four hours. Wheels also aren’t allowed. In terms of size, E-Town says the humanoid should measure between 1.6-6.5 feet tall with a maximum extension from their hip joint to the foot sole of at least .45 meters. Importantly, the robots won’t need to be fully autonomous to compete. Teams are allowed to remotely operate their machines, which could come as welcome news if Tesla decides to send its Optimus bot to the race.

Robots are already running, some faster than others

Humanoid robots have already proven capable of running, sometimes quite quickly. Last year, a team of engineers from Oregon State University created a bipedal, though not human-looking robot that set a Guinness World Record for the fastest 100-meter dash performed by a machine. In China, humanoid robots from the companies Robot Era and Unitree Robotics can reportedly reach top running speeds of eight miles per hour and 7.38 miles per hour respectively. Tiangong, a humanoid robot created by Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center actually made an appearance at the finish line of a half marathon last year, but it didn’t complete the entire course. Still, none of these robots come close to matching human sprinter Usain Bolt’s record top speed of 27.33 miles per hour.

Outside of events like these, humanoid robots are mostly being designed with two primary use cases in mind: manufacturing and caretaking. Chinese humanoid robots have already reportedly been deployed at BYD car factories, though it’s unclear exactly how much work they are actually complete. China isn’t alone on that front. Last year, BMW announced it was recruiting a humanoid robot from Figure AI to work in its South Carolina manufacturing facility. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, has also suggested the company’s Optimus robots could one day work alongside humans to build future electric vehicles. For now, though, Optimus in particular seems best equipped at fondling eggs and performing cranking out light calisthenics.

But the April race might not be all for show either. Government-backed challenges and competitions have a history of fostering research innovations down the lines. An example of that played out during DARPA’s 2007 “Grand Challenge” when the agency had some of the top engineering minds at the time face off head-to-head to create an autonomous vehicle capable of driving itself through a desert. Autonomous vehicle experts previously told Popular Science that the results of that challenge attracted the attention of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and planted the seeds for what would eventually become Waymo.

It’s possible one of the running robots in Beijing could follow a similar tract. Or, they could also fall flat on their faces. Either way, we’ll be watching with interest.