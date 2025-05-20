College students demolish world record for fastest Rubik’s cube robot

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Mitsubishi’s bragging rights for designing the world’s fastest Rubik’s cube-solving robot have officially been stolen by a team of undergrads in Indiana. Earlier this month, Purdue University announced four collaborators in its Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) successfully designed and built a bot that not only set the new Guinness World Record—it absolutely demolished the multinational company’s previous time. Meet Purdubik’s Cube: a machine capable of completing a randomly shuffled Rubik’s cube in just 0.103 seconds. At 1-2 times faster than the blink of a human eye, the feat is difficult to see, much less comprehend.

Mitsubishi turned heads (and blocks) in May 2024, after its TOKUFASTbot solved a Rubik’s cube puzzle in just 0.305 seconds. Short for TOKUI Fast Accurate Synchronized Motion Testing Robot TOKUFASTbot shaved 0.075 seconds from the previous all-time record through a combination of compact, high-power, servomotors, a specially designed color-recognition AI algorithm, and sophisticated motion-control technology typically used in the company’s manufacturing plants.

It was an impressive accomplishment from a company with vast resources at its disposal. But Matthew Patrohay, Junpei Ota, Aden Hurd, and Alex Berta at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana soon began wondering if there was any room left for improvement.

“They said, ‘You know what? I think we can do better,’” ECE head Milind Kulkarni said in the university’s accompanying video.

Patrohay and his teammates then managed to conceive their own bot design in a matter of months before building the final Purdubik’s Cube model over a single semester. Their results are not only faster than blinking an eye, says Patrohay.

“Human reaction time is 100-200 [milliseconds], as well. So we’re faster than that,” he said. “Basically, before you even realize it’s solved, we’ve solved it. Before you even realize it’s moving, we’ve solved it.”

As with TOKUFASTbot, the limitations at this point were less about the robot itself and more about the physical limitations of the puzzle toy.

“The cubes themselves just kind of disintegrate. The pieces just snap in half and fall apart,” said Patrohay.

To sidestep these problems, the team needed to optimize the mechanical interior of their test Rubik’s cubes. This required a custom built interior replacement core to better hold all the pieces together, as well as adjustments to the individual color blocks.

Patrohay expressed hope ahead of Purdubik’s Cube Guinness World Record trial on April 21 that their machine could trim off a few more milliseconds to firmly set their record under a tenth of a second. However, it appears that 0.103 is currently the time to beat moving forward. It’s hard to imagine a robot solving a Rubik’s cube much faster than that, but then again, that’s what most people were saying this time last year.