A potentially revolutionary electronic comb is generating some pretty hair-raising results. The experimental comb has been used to successfully restore nearly all the hair in bald test subjects. But don’t chuck out that Rogaine just yet. The comb’s users were mice with shaved backs.

Though the Detangle comb (named after the 2010 Disney film Tangled) hasn’t been tested on humans yet, the Chinese scientist behind its development says the eye-grabbing results on our distant genetic cousins suggest it could play a role in the neverending quest to keep those luscious locks just a hair longer.

Created by a team led by Beihang University in Beijing, the comb initially looks like the chunky plastic kind adorning typical pharmacy aisles. However, a closer look at its clear plastic handle reveals a green circuit board. Further down, one can see electrodes embedded in the comb’s teeth, which alternate between long and short. The team says that this height variance makes the comb’s pulsed electric field more than two and a half times stronger than it would be with evenly matched teeth.

The shorter teeth also contain two experimental genetic treatments. One boosts blood vessel growth around the hair follicles. The other treatment blocks dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone known to shrink follicles. The electric field generated by the comb temporarily opens up skin so the treatments can get inside, reaching up to nine times deeper into the follicle region than a conventional cream.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Researchers performed a variety of tests on mice that had their backs shaved and were given testosterone to mimic pattern baldness. Over 28 days, the balding mice were treated with minoxidil or finasteride (the current standards for medical hair restoration), the comb’s electrical stimulation alone, and the comb combined with an experimental genetic treatment. Mice given finasteride regrew about 50 percent of their hair, while the ones on and minoxidil regrew 70 percent. Those numbers honestly aren’t too bad on their own, but the results were even better when Detangle got involved. Mice treated with the comb and both experimental treatments saw a staggering 97.85 percent hair regrowth. And all without having to book a flight to Turkey for a hair transplant.

“[T]hese results demonstrate that electrostimulation via the Detangle system promotes hair growth and follicle regeneration in a safe and effective manner,” the team wrote in their paper published earlier this month in the Nature Communications.

The experimental comb was used to regrow hair on shaved mice. Image: Liu et. al ‘Nature Communications,’ 2026.

Treating pattern baldness: a hairy situation

The potential market for a hair regrowing comb is sizable to say the least. Detangle’’s creators say androgenetic alopecia, the scientific term for pattern baldness, affects 1.5 billion people worldwide. Some studies suggest up to 80 percent of men will experience pattern baldness, with some populations seeing symptoms before the age of 40. Somewhere between one fifth and two fifths of women may also experience pattern hair thinning. And hair isn’t just hair. Social expectations and norms around hair partly explain why hair loss can carry psychological baggage.

Scientists and hair care providers know this, of course. Toupees, tonics, and tinctures promising to reverse nature’s balding date back thousands of years. Today, the standard medical treatment usually involves topical minoxidil (the active ingredient in Rogaine) and oral finasteride. Minoxidil generally works, but results vary widely from person to person and it requires constant, ongoing application.

Finasteride is often far more effective, with long-term studies showing it can preserve hair in most men for at least a decade, but it also carries the risk for much more intense side effects. The drug (which saw a surge in popularity thanks to online, telehealth services) has been linked to decreased libido and erectile dysfunction. Some patients have also reported anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. While the side effects are uncommon, the risk presented a potentially steep trade off for a fuller head of hair.

Those intrigued by the comb will unfortunately have to hold out quite a bit longer. The team says more research is needed before the device is tested on humans and, even then, there’s no guarantee the rodent results will translate. Testosterone-induced hair loss on a shaved mouse back is a far cry from human pattern baldness, which typically creeps in over years.

It’s also worth emphasizing that the electric comb, memorable as it is, wasn’t solely responsible for the best results. The pair of experimental genetic treatments used in the study (called SRD5A2 siRNA and VEGFA plasmids) also need to be tested in humans to ensure they are safe and don’t come with unintended side effects of their own. Wig stores, it seems, will live to see another day.