Ohio’s Cardboard Boat Museum is a tribute to improbable homemade vessels

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The Pure Oil Gas Station just southeast of Cincinnati, Ohio, can’t top off the tank for roadtrippers—but it does offer something else that’s at least worth a pitstop. The American Cardboard Boat Museum is a nearly 20-year-old local institution dedicated to documenting decades’ of experimental vessels built from the ubiquitous material.

“Over the last 19 years, we probably have over 40 boats or parts of boats displayed in the museum,” co-founder Angie Jetter tells Popular Science.

Entrants are allowed to decorate their boats however they want, as long as it doesn’t add to the floatation. Credit: Cardboard Boat Museum

The roadside attraction in the town of New Richmond appropriately overlooks the banks of the Ohio River. The museum’s first cardboard boat was launched into that same river in 1992, but locals quickly expanded the project into an annual regatta that now draws people—and cardboard sailors—from around the United States

The main event is a 200-yard race along the river, with awards doled out to the fastest boats and most creative designs. There’s even a “Titanic Award” for the most dramatic sinking. The only major criteria for entry is that each design must only use cardboard, tape, and paint. That said, there is a separate mechanical category for builders who want to use additional materials for propulsion and steering, so long as it remains human-powered.

The museum contains roughly 40 boats collected over the years. Credit: Cardboard Boat Museum

The museum itself is overseen by Ed and Tom Lemon, Timmy Young, and Ken Smith, who also build and repair their own boats. The most well-constructed vessels often return to multiple regattas, with one boat estimated to be around 16 years old.

By 2007, the museum’s organizers were running out of space to store their boats off-season, which led to taking over the former gas station.

Some boats can include mechanical additions. Credit: Cardboard Boat Museum

The Cardboard Boat Regatta takes place every July 4th, so while this year’s celebration is in the books, there’s still plenty of time for boat builders to start working on something for next summer. The museum’s co-founders even have some tips for newcomers.

“Tape every little hole you see, and put about five coats of paint on it,” Jetter said.