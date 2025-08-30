Ready, Set, Paddle! Scenes from The Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡
Cardboard boat enthusiasts descend on Salem Maritime National Historic Historic Park in Salem, Massachusetts for The Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta. First held in 2023, the event tests the engineering, ingenuity, determination, and artistry of boat builders. The regatta is one of several events held during the annual Salem Maritime Festival, celebrating the city’s rich maritime history.
Check out the excitement below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
