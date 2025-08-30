Science

Ready, Set, Paddle! Scenes from The Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta

The annual cardboard boat race in Salem, Massachusetts made a real splash.

By Popular Science Team

Published

two park rangers sink in a cardboard boat
Salem Maritime park rangers in cardboard flat hats sink their cardboard boat in Salem Harbor during the 2025 Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta  

CREDIT: NPS photo/Charles Gould.

Cardboard boat enthusiasts descend on Salem Maritime National Historic Historic Park in Salem, Massachusetts for The Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta. First held in 2023, the event tests the engineering, ingenuity, determination, and artistry of boat builders. The regatta is one of several events held during the annual Salem Maritime Festival, celebrating the city’s rich maritime history.

Check out the excitement below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

a cardboard boat shaped like a duck
A cardboard boat shaped like a rubber duck.The boats in the competition may only be made with corrugated cardboard that is not treated with any sealants. CREDIT: National Park Service.
a man stands next to a cardboard boat that he made called the Judith 43
Each cardboard boat must hold at least two people, a Captain and their crew, who will paddle their ship out and around a buoy and back to the beach. CREDIT: National Park Service.
a woman wearing a lobster bib stands by a cardboard boat made to look like a lobster boat
Some of the boats celebrated local heritage, like this lobster themed vessel. CREDIT: National Park Service.
two men hold an anchor chain made of cardboard
This crew got creative by adding a cardboard anchor chain to their entry. CREDIT: National Park Service.
two people dressed as judges in black robes and white wigs inspect a cardboard boat shaped like a duck
Judges dressed for the occasion inspect a boat to make sure it adheres to the rules. CREDIT: National Park Service.
two park rangers paddling a cardboard boat towards a buoy shaped like a slice of pizza
Salem Maritime Park Rangers paddling towards a buoy shaped like a slice of pizza. CREDIT: NPS photo/Charles Gould.
two people in a red cardboard boat tip over in the water
The inevitable flip over. For safety, all participants are required to wear Coast Guard approved Personal Flotation Device (PFD) and appropriate water shoes. CREDIT: NPS Photo/Charles Gould.
two cardboard boats shaped like cars
The race is on! CREDIT: National Park Service.
four cardboard boats clump togehter
Cardboard boat racing is serious business. CREDIT: National Park Service.
 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 