Ready, Set, Paddle! Scenes from The Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta

Cardboard boat enthusiasts descend on Salem Maritime National Historic Historic Park in Salem, Massachusetts for The Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta. First held in 2023, the event tests the engineering, ingenuity, determination, and artistry of boat builders. The regatta is one of several events held during the annual Salem Maritime Festival, celebrating the city’s rich maritime history.

Check out the excitement below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

A cardboard boat shaped like a rubber duck.The boats in the competition may only be made with corrugated cardboard that is not treated with any sealants. CREDIT: National Park Service.

Each cardboard boat must hold at least two people, a Captain and their crew, who will paddle their ship out and around a buoy and back to the beach. CREDIT: National Park Service.

Some of the boats celebrated local heritage, like this lobster themed vessel. CREDIT: National Park Service.

This crew got creative by adding a cardboard anchor chain to their entry. CREDIT: National Park Service.

Judges dressed for the occasion inspect a boat to make sure it adheres to the rules. CREDIT: National Park Service.

Salem Maritime Park Rangers paddling towards a buoy shaped like a slice of pizza. CREDIT: NPS photo/Charles Gould.

The inevitable flip over. For safety, all participants are required to wear Coast Guard approved Personal Flotation Device (PFD) and appropriate water shoes. CREDIT: NPS Photo/Charles Gould.

The race is on! CREDIT: National Park Service.

Cardboard boat racing is serious business. CREDIT: National Park Service.