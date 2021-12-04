Does anybody else feel like your coffee or tea never keeps warm throughout the day? By the time you finish firing off emails and doing your daily digital housekeeping, your beverage has already gone stale. You can head to the microwave for a quick reheat, but that will only ruin the taste of your drink. Storing your beverage in a thermos is another option, but you’ll probably burn your tongue every time you take a sip.

If you want to drink perfectly warm beverages even if you’ve long forgotten about them, you might want to consider getting something like the Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug and Wireless Charging Pad Set. It’s a self-heating mug system that maintains your coffee, tea, or any beverage at the ideal drinking temperature. For a limited time, you can snag it on sale at a special Cyber Monday price with the code CMSAVE20.

This set is essentially composed of a ceramic lid that works to retain your drink’s temperature, as well as a self-heating mug designed to keep your beverage hot and flavorful at 130 degrees. There’s no need to continuously microwave your drink throughout the day. Every time you want to take a sip, you’ll be delighted to know that your java is perfectly warm and tasty.

If you’re not keeping drinks warm, you can also use the ceramic lid as a charging pad for your tech collection. It’s capable of wirelessly fueling up your smartphone—or any Qi-enabled device for that matter—just by putting the device atop on it. The charging pad can heat your mug up with up to 24W output, and it can also charge your phone with up to 15W output. Plus, with the beverage warmer’s simple and elegant design, it will match any decor.

Let the Ui Mug maximize your drinks’ flavor and deliver a pleasurable drinking experience every time. It usually retails for $94, but with the coupon code CMSAVE20, you can get it on sale for only $67.96.

Prices subject to change.