Put together your own watch with this all-in-one kit on sale

There’s nothing like a classic watch that can complete your look. While many of us are more inclined to check our smartphones for the time, there’s a certain allure that’s connected to flicking your wrist and looking at a timepiece the old school way. And if you’re going to invest in a watch that you can wear to various occasions, you have to ensure that they’re both timeless and durable.

Instead of simply heading to a store to pick up a watch that can suit your style and needs, you may want to put together one on your own.

As featured in the New York Times, Gadget Flow, Geeky Gadgets, & more publications, the Rotate® DIY Watchmaking Kit is an all-in-one package that has all the parts and tools you need to build your own mechanical watch. A kit includes a hand-wound battery, straps that allow for maximum comfort, a 44m case diameter that gives a clear view of the time, a sapphire glass case, and of course, a comprehensive guide that tells you how to build your watch from start to finish. The best part? You can take your pick from various designs.

Simple and elegant, the Edison boasts a no-frills design that can work with any wardrobe for any occasion. It’s normally $195, but you can get it on sale for $149.99.

This design is proof that simplicity screams sophistication. With stainless steel straps, it provides optimum comfort without irritation. Formerly $225, get it for only $169.99.

The Galileo features a rich blue design that’s reminiscent of the Cosmos. Made to capture the beauty of stars, it’s the ideal timepiece for every dreamer. Usually retailing for $195, grab it on sale for $149.99.

With earthy tones, the Wright features a classical look, making it ideal for wear on just about any occasion. The leather strap is a big hit among watchmakers. It normally goes for $195, you can get it on sale for $149.99.

If you want to elevate your outfit, the Eiffel boasts the convergence of classic watch elements and a modern design. With its golden straps, it’s both iconic and simplistic. Formerly $225, you can grab it on sale for $169.99.

Prices subject to change.