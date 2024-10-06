Here’s how to restore the glory days of Twitter

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Twitter used to be fun. Oh, sorry, I guess it’s called X now. I deleted the app when Musk took over because it just wasn’t the same—and I missed the bird logo. So, I have a favor: Will you create an app to replace Twitter? Or something even better?

It’s not as hard as it looks, I swear. One of my friends taught himself to code and built his own website. If you grab these online coding courses, it’ll be even easier, and you’ll get Microsoft Visual Studio to build the app. The bundle is on sale for $55.97 during this fall sale (a $1,999 value).

Time to resurrect the bird app

I’m so excited to use the new app … how’s it coming along? You haven’t started yet? That’s okay. Here’s a general overview of how you could take the courses and use Microsoft’s leading developer tool to build the new version of Twitter:

Set up Visual Studio and choose a web framework like ASP.NET or Django, where you’ll be building the app. Design the user interface in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. (Make sure it looks better than Elon’s!) Develop the back end with C# or Python. The app’s accounts, tweets, and interactions will be held here. Integrate a database with SQL to house user data. Test and deploy the app to the App Store.

That’s a simplified version—the courses walk you through the specifics of each step.

You also aren’t limited to just building mobile apps. Maybe you want to be like my friend and learn how to create websites so you can freelance. It generates some crazy income on the side.

Ready to learn how to code? Grab this e-learning and Microsoft Visual Studio for Windows bundle while it’s only $55.97 (reg. $1,999) during this limited-time sale.

