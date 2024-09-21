Stuck in the tech stone age? Windows 11 Pro for $20 is your time machine

If your PC feels more like a dinosaur than a high-tech machine, it’s time for an upgrade. Windows 11 Pro brings you all the tools to make your computer feel brand new again, especially if you’re stuck with a system that can’t upgrade through Windows Update. It’s a modern overhaul that could help your productivity soar and your gaming run more smoothly than ever. Through Sept. 29, you can get a license to Windows 11 Pro for $19.97.

With a fresh, intuitive interface, multitasking has never been easier. Snap windows into place, create virtual desktops, and organize your workspace to fit your flow. You’ll also get to experience AI Copilot, Microsoft’s handy “AI study buddy,” perfect for tackling work or school projects.

Security buffs will love the advanced biometric login, TPM 2.0, and Smart App Control that keeps your data locked down while you browse, game, or work. Plus, for professionals, features like BitLocker and Windows Sandbox ensure that sensitive information stays under wraps.

Gamers aren’t left out either, with DirectX 12 Ultimate bringing enhanced graphics to make your games look and run better than ever. Throw in voice typing, improved search tools, and seamless Snap Layouts, and you’ve got yourself an upgrade that ticks all the boxes.

Get ready to ditch the outdated OS and step into the future with this limited-time deal on Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, available for $19.97 until Sept. 29.

