They say that the key to attractiveness is having a strong, defined jawline. Okay, maybe that’s not entirely true, but having a chiseled jaw certainly plays a huge part in beauty and facial symmetry. Only a lucky few are born with jawlines sculpted by the gods, so the rest of us have to make do with our normal jaws.

But just like with everything else, there’s a way to achieve a jawline that doesn’t involve sculpting your face with so much bronzer or undergoing a ridiculous cosmetic treatment. You would only need Jawrsize, a non-invasive facelift exercise product that is designed to help you get a perfectly chiseled jawline. For a limited time, you can grab a 2-pack for just $48.97 (reg. $139) for our Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters Sale.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, Jawrsize can help you achieve a slimmer face, reduce the double chin effect, or tone, firm, and strengthen the whole facial to the neck area. It has 3 resistance levels to strengthen and sculpt your jawline in progress and works to build your primal muscles.

You only have to use it for just around 20 minutes a day, or a quarter of your usual workout time, in order to see results. You’ll be able to activate over 57 facial muscles every time for a more thorough exercise. Plus, you’ll also receive other benefits such as improved focus, stronger neck muscles, reduction of teeth grinding, and more.

“I was skeptical at first, but I started seeing an improvement after 2 weeks. After 4 weeks I noticed a huge improvement and people even complimented me. I also do a lot of public speaking and presentations and find this to be a great way to warm up the face muscles,” satisfied user Eric Miller said in a review.

You can see it for yourself by grabbing a 2-pack of Jawrsize for only $48.97 during our Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters Sale.

Prices subject to change.