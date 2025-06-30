Watch the first trailer for ‘Project Hail Mary’

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of the blockbuster July 4 movie weekend, a new trailer just dropped for the upcoming sci-fi action adventure film–Project Hail Mary. The film is based on a 2021 novel of the same name by computer programmer and author Andy Weir. His 2011 novel The Martian, was also adapted into a film that starred Matt Damon in 2015.

CREDIT: Amazon MGM Studios.

Based on the novel of the same time, the film follows science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) who suddenly wakes up on a spaceship light years from home. Grace has zero recollection of who he is or how he got there. His memory slowly returns and he begins to uncover his real mission. Grace must solve the riddle of the mysterious substance that is causing the sun to die out. He must harness all of his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas in order to save the Earth from extinction. However, an unexpected friendship means that he might not be in this quest alone.

Project Hail Mary hits theaters on March 20, 2026.