Long-lost letter reveals bitter struggle between two rival popes

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In 1066, the Battle of Hastings saw William the Conqueror (and Duke of Normandy), defeat England’s King Harold II. The famous Norman invasion of England came with the blessing of Pope Alexander II—but why? According to a medieval historian at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in England, Pope Alexander had his own bone to pick with King Harold.

The Battle of Hastings was, simply put, a fight for the English throne. When King Edward the Confessor died on January 5, 1066, he chose Harold, earl of Wessex, as his successor. This was despite the fact that Edward had likely previously promised the throne to his cousin William—and that Harold had promised to uphold William’s right to the throne, per some sources. As such, William promptly invaded, with Pope Alexander II on his side.

“Previously, historians had thought that Duke William sent an envoy to Rome to secure papal support for his plan to invade England, and that Alexander decided to support William because he thought his arguments were just, namely that Edward the Confessor had promised him the English throne,” UEA medieval historian Tom Licence tells Popular Science.

In his new book Harold: Warrior King by Yale University Press, Licence explains how an overlooked medieval text suggests there was actually a broader context for the pope’s decision. The text consists of excerpts of a letter written by Pope Alexander II after William’s victory, and is currently housed in a Vatican collection.

“The letter speaks of the English withdrawing from the protection of St Peter (by which Alexander means himself – the rightful pope, as he saw himself). It states that the English had been led astray by an ‘evil’ leader and inspired by Satan,” Licence explains. “This looks like a reference to Pope Honorius II—the rival pope—whom Alexander’s supporters referred to as ‘Satan.’ At the very least, it indicates that Harold was no longer supporting Alexander II.”

Yes, you read that right. In 1061, two rival popes were elected: Alexander II and Honorius II. It appears that King Harold of England sided with Honorius II, but ultimately to his detriment. Both men would ultimately be defeated.Harold lost one of the most famous battles in history, and today Honorius II is considered an antipope.

“This new evidence, from the letter, suggests that Alexander had his own reasons for backing William’s invasion, since he regarded Harold as an enemy, who had gone against him,” Licence continues. “Alexander’s support for William was the result of Harold ditching Alexander. This shows that the events of 1066 were playing out on a broader, and religious, political stage.”

According to the medievalist this historical reading helps explain why a pope would back the violent deposition of an anointed king.